5 Inspiring podcasts by Catholic bishops to turn your day around

Listening to a great podcast is a surefire way to change your mood from gray to sunny. A faith-based podcast in particular can deepen your understanding of theology, provide companionship for your faith journey, and refresh you in your desire to pray and grow closer to God.

If you’re in need of any of that (and aren’t we all?), don’t miss these 5 great podcasts hosted by or featuring bishops of the Catholic Church. Each one will leave you with lots to think about and pray about, hopefully giving you inspiration to soldier on through the pandemic.

Let Me Be Frank

Let Me Be Frank is a podcast from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Veritas Catholic Radio featuring Bishop Frank J. Caggiano. Each weekly episode features the bishop’s views on recent Catholic news, reflections on the Sunday Gospel, questions from listeners, and frank discussion on topics of faith. With co-host Steve Lee of Veritas Catholic Network, Inc., Bishop Caggiano engages the audience with his characteristic thoughtful and straightforward communication.

Word on Fire

Bishop Robert Barron of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, California, hosts the Word on Fire podcast, providing analysis on everything from current events to philosophy to theology and history. Whether sharing gems from Church history or discussing current trends, Bishop Barron is a dynamic teacher who leaves readers with a great deal to ponder in each episode. One reviewer writes:

Leave it to Bishop Barron to speak on matters of faith and reason. The subjects are relevant and the delivery Bishop Barron gives is eloquent and accessible to all. I love the practicality and warmth of this man. Very inviting and challenging at the same time.

The Walk Humbly Podcast

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, hosts the Walk Humbly Podcast to spread the Gospel through interviews and discussions about faith, family, and Catholic culture. He offers a Catholic perspective on current events taking place in the news and society. The bishop takes a conversational style while providing spiritual insight with compassionate analysis. His favorite part of the podcast, according to his website, is answering questions from his listeners.

Conversation with Cardinal Dolan

Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan, of the Archdiocese of New York, hosts Conversation with Cardinal Dolan. Don’t miss his episodes about the lockdown, quarantine, and church closings, which are especially helpful right now. One reviewer writes:

Relevant news, guests and commentary! Cardinal Dolan does a great job hosting this podcast. I enjoy listening and learning for him and his various guests: priests, bishops, writers, professors, and more. Keep up the good work!

Catching the Word

Bishop David M. O’Connell of the Diocese of Trenton, New Jersey, doesn’t host the Catching the Word podcast, but he is featured in many of its episodes, which include his homilies and other messages. Father Garry Koch, pastor of St. Benedict Parish, in Holmdel, New Jersey, puts together the podcast with frequent input from his bishop. The podcast is especially helpful for diving deeper into Scripture through the homilies shared. The reflections are just the encouragement we need right now to stay close to God in a time of trial.