Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Lifestyle

5 Inspiring podcasts by Catholic bishops to turn your day around

MOTHER AND CHILD
Syda Productions | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | May 08, 2020

Life in lockdown can start to feel aimless, but the wise and holy words by these shepherds can help provide focus..

Listening to a great podcast is a surefire way to change your mood from gray to sunny. A faith-based podcast in particular can deepen your understanding of theology, provide companionship for your faith journey, and refresh you in your desire to pray and grow closer to God.

If you’re in need of any of that (and aren’t we all?), don’t miss these 5 great podcasts hosted by or featuring bishops of the Catholic Church. Each one will leave you with lots to think about and pray about, hopefully giving you inspiration to soldier on through the pandemic.

Let Me Be Frank

Let Me Be Frank is a podcast from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Veritas Catholic Radio featuring Bishop Frank J. Caggiano. Each weekly episode features the bishop’s views on recent Catholic news, reflections on the Sunday Gospel, questions from listeners, and frank discussion on topics of faith. With co-host Steve Lee of Veritas Catholic Network, Inc., Bishop Caggiano engages the audience with his characteristic thoughtful and straightforward communication.

Word on Fire

Bishop Robert Barron of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, California, hosts the Word on Fire podcast, providing analysis on everything from current events to philosophy to theology and history. Whether sharing gems from Church history or discussing current trends, Bishop Barron is a dynamic teacher who leaves readers with a great deal to ponder in each episode. One reviewer writes:

Leave it to Bishop Barron to speak on matters of faith and reason. The subjects are relevant and the delivery Bishop Barron gives is eloquent and accessible to all. I love the practicality and warmth of this man. Very inviting and challenging at the same time.

The Walk Humbly Podcast

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, hosts the Walk Humbly Podcast to spread the Gospel through interviews and discussions about faith, family, and Catholic culture. He offers a Catholic perspective on current events taking place in the news and society. The bishop takes a conversational style while providing spiritual insight with compassionate analysis. His favorite part of the podcast, according to his website, is answering questions from his listeners.

Conversation with Cardinal Dolan

Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan, of the Archdiocese of New York, hosts Conversation with Cardinal Dolan. Don’t miss his episodes about the lockdown, quarantine, and church closings, which are especially helpful right now. One reviewer writes:

Relevant news, guests and commentary! Cardinal Dolan does a great job hosting this podcast. I enjoy listening and learning for him and his various guests: priests, bishops, writers, professors, and more. Keep up the good work!

Catching the Word

Bishop David M. O’Connell of the Diocese of Trenton, New Jersey, doesn’t host the Catching the Word podcast, but he is featured in many of its episodes, which include his homilies and other messages. Father Garry Koch, pastor of St. Benedict Parish, in Holmdel, New Jersey, puts together the podcast with frequent input from his bishop. The podcast is especially helpful for diving deeper into Scripture through the homilies shared. The reflections are just the encouragement we need right now to stay close to God in a time of trial.

Read more:
Five Dominican friars launch podcast ‘Godsplaining’
Read more:
8 Catholic podcasts you should be listening to
Tags:
bishopsPodcasts
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  7. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]