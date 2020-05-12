With Fatima shrine closed, a virtual pilgrimage is organized

From the makers of the ‘Fatima’ movie and the rector of the shrine, here’s a chance to be with Our Lady on her feast day
Via the FATIMA Facebook page at 3 pm EDT on May 13, there will be a short program streamed for the feast day.
“This beautiful short program, streamed over Facebook Premiere, gives viewers a unique way to experience the power of the story of Our Lady of Fátima, told through exclusive footage from our new film FATIMA,” says Bob Berney, Picturehouse’s CEO. “They’ll also hear messages from the Rector of the Shrine of Fátima and David Carollo, executive director of the World Apostolate of Fátima USA, as well as experience a moving homage to pilgrimages past, over the last 100 years.
“In some ways, our current situation may create a larger surge of virtual visitors, surpassing the traditional way of pilgrimage to Fátima, Portugal,” said Dave Corollo, executive director of the World Apostolate of Fatima. “Heaven operates outside of space and time and has no limits. I encourage everyone to join us and to share your petitions. Invite your family. Invite your friends. Tell someone who needs a message of peace, hope and love.”
Prayers and intentions may be submitted before, during, and after the event, and will be physically delivered to the Shrine of Fatima as part of World Rosary 2020’s “spiritual bouquet” and offered to Our Lady by the Rector of the Shrine, Fr. Carlos Cabecinhas, in a ceremony on both May 13 and October 13. A selection of the prayers will be featured during the “Together in Spirit” broadcast.
To submit prayer intentions to Our Lady at the Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, go to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moviefatima/ or Twitter: https://twitter.com/fatimamovie.
To join the virtual pilgrimage, “Together in Spirit,” visit the FATIMA Facebook page. To learn more about FATIMA the movie, visit www.fatimathemovie.com.
