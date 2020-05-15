Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of life

James Bond actor reiterates his love for the faith.
His latest profession came the other day on the Late Late Show, when he told host James Corden that that his Catholic faith has kept him in “good stead” throughout several difficult times in his life.
Brosnan turns 67 on May 16.
The actor-turned-activist recalled growing up in County Meath, where he attended Catholic schools.
“I was brought up an Irish Catholic, which has kept me in good stead throughout the trials and tribulations of my life,” he said.
The former 007 was discussing an Irish charity, Pieta House, which helps people who are tempted by suicide. Brosnan advised those going through emotional trials to “stay in contact with friends, reach out to people and if you have faith, some prayers in your heart, God in your heart and entrust God in yourself.”
He also discussed the key to having a long and happy marriage.
“It’s constant work, supporting and loving each other,” he said. He and his wife, Keely, recently celebrated their 26th anniversary.
“We have been blessed with a good friendship in life but always solving problems because there is always going to be problems, so you have to know how to solve them and get on with it,” he said.
Brosnan’s comments echoed comments he made in 2014, when asked what helped him through the deaths of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, in 1991 and his adopted daughter, Charlotte, in 2013, both from ovarian cancer.
“I would say faith, being Irish, being Catholic, it’s ingrained in my DNA,” he said.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!