Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
News

Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of life

PIERCE BROSNAN
Gordon Correll | Flickr CC by SA 2.0
Share
Print
John Burger | May 15, 2020

James Bond actor reiterates his love for the faith.

Pierce Brosnan might be the best-known James Bond, having portrayed the British spy in four films between 1995 and 2002. He’s also known as someone in Hollywood who’s not afraid to proclaim his Catholic faith.

His latest profession came the other day on the Late Late Show, when he told host James Corden that that his Catholic faith has kept him in “good stead” throughout several difficult times in his life.

Brosnan turns 67 on May 16.

The actor-turned-activist recalled growing up in County Meath, where he attended Catholic schools.

“I was brought up an Irish Catholic, which has kept me in good stead throughout the trials and tribulations of my life,” he said.

The former 007 was discussing an Irish charity, Pieta House, which helps people who are tempted by suicide. Brosnan advised those going through emotional trials to “stay in contact with friends, reach out to people and if you have faith, some prayers in your heart, God in your heart and entrust God in yourself.”

He also discussed the key to having a long and happy marriage.

“It’s constant work, supporting and loving each other,” he said. He and his wife, Keely, recently celebrated their 26th anniversary.

“We have been blessed with a good friendship in life but always solving problems because there is always going to be problems, so you have to know how to solve them and get on with it,” he said.

Brosnan’s comments echoed comments he made in 2014, when asked what helped him through the deaths of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, in 1991 and his adopted daughter, Charlotte, in 2013, both from ovarian cancer.

“I would say faith, being Irish, being Catholic, it’s ingrained in my DNA,” he said.

Tags:
CatholicPierce Brosnan
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Tom Hoopes
    Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Aleteia
    With Fatima shrine closed, a virtual pilgrimage is organized
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls faithful to unite with believers of all religions for …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope thanks nurses: You are among the ‘saints next …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]