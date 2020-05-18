Read John Paul II’s tender poem for his deceased mother

St. John Paul II lost his mother when he was 9 years old, and later wrote a poem in her honor when he was 19.
At the same time, his mother’s early death did have a profound impact on his life, and he later reflected on it when composing a poem during the spring of 1939, when John Paul II was 19 years old.
The poem expresses his grief, but at the same time, looks forward to the future. It is a poem of hope, recognizing the promise of eternal life in Heaven, while also mourning the loss of his mother.
John Paul II’s words unlock for us a glimpse into his heart and also the proper Christian response to death. While death is a tragedy, it also opens us up to the glories of Heaven.
Over this, your white grave
the flowers of life in white–
so many years without you–
how many have passed out of sight?
Over this your white grave
covered for years, there is a stir
in the air, something uplifting
and, like death, beyond comprehension.
Over this your white grave
oh, mother, can such loving cease?
for all his filial adoration
a prayer:
Give her eternal peace–
