Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Spirituality

Read John Paul II’s tender poem for his deceased mother

EMILIA WOJTYLA
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 18, 2020

St. John Paul II lost his mother when he was 9 years old, and later wrote a poem in her honor when he was 19.

St. John Paul II had a tragic childhood, losing his mother when he was nine years old, and losing his only brother soon after. Yet, despite these painful losses, John Paul II was able to overcome his grief and strive for holiness, living with an infectious joy that captivated the world.

Read more:
John Paul II’s mother knew he would become a “great man” someday

At the same time, his mother’s early death did have a profound impact on his life, and he later reflected on it when composing a poem during the spring of 1939, when John Paul II was 19 years old.

The poem expresses his grief, but at the same time, looks forward to the future. It is a poem of hope, recognizing the promise of eternal life in Heaven, while also mourning the loss of his mother.

John Paul II’s words unlock for us a glimpse into his heart and also the proper Christian response to death. While death is a tragedy, it also opens us up to the glories of Heaven.

Over this, your white grave
the flowers of life in white–
so many years without you–
how many have passed out of sight?
Over this your white grave
covered for years, there is a stir
in the air, something uplifting
and, like death, beyond comprehension.
Over this your white grave
oh, mother, can such loving cease?
for all his filial adoration
a prayer:
Give her eternal peace–

Read more:
This is the daily schedule John Paul II had as a teenager

 

Tags:
MotherhoodPope John Paul II
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Fatima
  4. John Burger
    Pierce Brosnan credits his Catholicism for help with trials of …
  5. Tom Hoopes
    Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]