Blind star of ‘Voice of Germany’ dedicates song to the unborn child

“Welcome on Earth” was written by a priest and will be performed by Bernarda Brunovic at the Berlin March for Life in September.
Bernarda Brunovic is a 27-year-old singer from Croatia. In 2018 she became known through a TV show, Voice of Germany.
Born blind, Bernarda had 33 eye operations, the last one destroying her left eye. In addition to studying Catholic theology in Switzerland, she loves to sing.
She’s now put together a song dedicated to the unborn child, titled “Welcome on Earth.” Written by German priest Fr. Thomas de Beyer, it will be performed at the Berlin March for Life in September.
In an interview with Gig magazine, Bernarda said, “What is certain, the music business is partly a really mean business full of pain and trials and it is partly very difficult to stay with God and to remain in grace and not to fall into sin. It takes a lot of prayer and a lot of grace and a lot of faith and really also willpower and cooperation with the grace of God … I also pray: ‘Lord if it is your will, I would really like to see.'”
“There were also times when I could not cope with it at all,” she added. “It is always prayer, the conversation with God, that helps me the most in such times. I entrust myself to him, I can tell him everything. is is where my strength comes from — the strength to continue fighting and to hope for the best and to look at eternal life. If we are resurrected, there will be no more illnesses, no death, no pain and no more blindness, which I am really looking forward to.”
Hard times, hard times.
Until we realized, you’re here.
They say, My body belongs to me.
Now what about yours,
Why don’t we see?
Why don’t we see?
They say My body belongs to me
Tiny tiny
You are tiny little
So were we
There’s a baby soul
Why don’t we feel this?
They say My body belongs to me
Now what about yours,
Why don’t we see?
Baby!
You are a child!
And you’re welcome on earth!
May all your dreams come true
This is our song for you
Freedom, freedom, freedom
The truth will set us free
There’s a natural truth about you and me.
Like us you’re made for living
Oh baby!
You are a child!
And you’re welcome on earth!
Baby you will see the light of day
You’ll see the light of day.
You’re welcome on earth!
