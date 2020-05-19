Blind star of ‘Voice of Germany’ dedicates song to the unborn child

Bernarda Brunovic is a 27-year-old singer from Croatia. In 2018 she became known through a TV show, Voice of Germany.

Born blind, Bernarda had 33 eye operations, the last one destroying her left eye. In addition to studying Catholic theology in Switzerland, she loves to sing.

She’s now put together a song dedicated to the unborn child, titled “Welcome on Earth.” Written by German priest Fr. Thomas de Beyer, it will be performed at the Berlin March for Life in September.

In an interview with Gig magazine, Bernarda said, “What is certain, the music business is partly a really mean business full of pain and trials and it is partly very difficult to stay with God and to remain in grace and not to fall into sin. It takes a lot of prayer and a lot of grace and a lot of faith and really also willpower and cooperation with the grace of God … I also pray: ‘Lord if it is your will, I would really like to see.'”

“There were also times when I could not cope with it at all,” she added. “It is always prayer, the conversation with God, that helps me the most in such times. I entrust myself to him, I can tell him everything. is is where my strength comes from — the strength to continue fighting and to hope for the best and to look at eternal life. If we are resurrected, there will be no more illnesses, no death, no pain and no more blindness, which I am really looking forward to.”