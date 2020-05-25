Pope gives us a special prayer for this year

On the May 24 feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, Pope Francis is encouraging that we pray a special prayer this year. It is a prayer to ask for the grace to care for our most fragile brothers and sisters, and for the home we all share.

Here is a Vatican translation of the text:

~

Loving God,

Creator of Heaven, Earth, and all therein contained.

Open our minds and touch our hearts,

so that we can be part of Creation, your gift.

Be present to those in need in these difficult times,

especially the poorest and most vulnerable.

Help us to show creative solidarity

as we confront the consequences of the global pandemic.

Make us courageous in embracing

the changes required to seek the common good.

Now more than ever, may we all feel interconnected and interdependent.

Enable us to succeed in listening and responding

to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor.

May their current sufferings become the birth-pangs

of a more fraternal and sustainable world.

We pray through Christ our Lord,

under the loving gaze of Mary Help of Christians,

Amen.