Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Church

Pope gives us a special prayer for this year

PD
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | May 25, 2020

“Make us courageous in embracing the changes required to seek the common good.”

On the May 24 feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, Pope Francis is encouraging that we pray a special prayer this year. It is a prayer to ask for the grace to care for our most fragile brothers and sisters, and for the home we all share.

Here is a Vatican translation of the text:

~

Loving God,
Creator of Heaven, Earth, and all therein contained.
Open our minds and touch our hearts,
so that we can be part of Creation, your gift.

Be present to those in need in these difficult times,
especially the poorest and most vulnerable.
Help us to show creative solidarity
as we confront the consequences of the global pandemic.
Make us courageous in embracing
the changes required to seek the common good.
Now more than ever, may we all feel interconnected and interdependent.

Enable us to succeed in listening and responding
to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor.
May their current sufferings become the birth-pangs
of a more fraternal and sustainable world.

We pray through Christ our Lord,
under the loving gaze of Mary Help of Christians,

Amen.

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  5. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  6. J-P Mauro
    ‘Criminal Minds’ actor Joe Mantegna takes role as …
  7. Anna Ashkova
    A beautiful prayer to Mary left by St. John Paul II as a legacy …
  8. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]