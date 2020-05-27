Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Art & Culture

‘Holy Fire’ documentary on Holy Sepulchre features Arab Christian communities

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | May 27, 2020

The short film comes during the Holy Sepulchre’s first closing since the Black Plague.

A new documentary explores the ancient tradition of the Holy Fire ceremony, which has been conducted on Holy Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for over 1,000 years. The short film, Holy Fire: Celebrate Easter in Jerusalem, introduces viewers to the local Christian communities of Jerusalem, who faithfully fill their roles as custodians of this holy site.

Although the Holy Sepulchre is beginning to reopen their doors, thousands of pilgrims and local Christians were prevented from attending the Holy Fire ceremony in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus. It was, perhaps, providence that filmmaker siblings Brittany and Reuben Browning had been preparing the documentary, for they were able to release it on April 1, just in time for the Easter season, and a few weeks before the Holy Fire Ceremony, which was held before the smallest crowd since the Holy Sepulchre was last closed, during the medieval Black Plague pandemic.

In the film’s description, Reuben Browning writes:

The Holy Sepulchre encapsulates and displays Christianity in its entirety like no other place on earth. To walk through its doors is to be reminded that we are part of over two thousand years of history and a faith that spans the globe. The church is shared by six Christian denominations and situated at the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian minority. This film takes us to the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre, introducing us to the local Christian communities who serve and worship there.

The 27-minute film takes viewers through the ceremony, offering gorgeous HD views of the Holy Sepulchre, along with the momentous celebration which brings all the Christian communities of Jerusalem together. In an interview with Renee Ghert-Zand, of The Times of Israel, Reuben Browning explained that the documentary was meant to include a history of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, but it was cut down to focus primarily on the Holy Fire ceremony. He said:

“We wanted to emphasize that Christianity is rooted in the Middle East. Americans don’t realize there is a local, indigenous Arab Christian community. I wanted to tell their story.”

The Holy Fire ceremony is an annual event that takes place on the day before Orthodox Easter. It is described as a miraculous occurrence, where a blue column of fire is said to erupt from behind a marble slab, which covers the bed where it is believed Christ was laid after the Crucifixion. Candles are lit by this fire, which are distributed to the faithful in the room and also taken out of the Holy Sepulchre to be brought to the four corners of the world.

Holy Fire is available to rent and stream on Amazon and Vimeo. Watch the trailer here.

Tags:
EasterHoly SepulcherJerusalem
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch this 3 year-old’s adorable version of the Our Father
  6. Elizabeth Scalia
    Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle …
  8. John Burger
    The strange account of the day “angels” saved British …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]