How to celebrate Pentecost at home

In order to worthily sanctify Pentecost,

Aleteia proposes this celebration of the Word of God at home.

In collaboration with Magnificat magazine

Instructions:

This celebration requires the presence of at least two people.

If you’re alone, you can simply read this celebration, united in your heart and spirit with the Church. You can also watch the Mass on television.

Choose the most convenient time, from Saturday evening (the vigil of Sunday) to Sunday evening.

This celebration is particularly suitable for use with family. In order to respect quarantine measures, you should refrain from inviting others from outside your household. If anyone in your house is ill, make sure they remain in isolation to ensure that all safety guidelines are strictly followed.

Set up the needed number of chairs in front of a prayer corner, respecting an appropriate distance of at least a yard between each.

Take the time to renew a little the prayer corner’s decorations: images, candles, real or artificial flowers, drawings by your children, garlands, etc.

A simple cross or crucifix must always be visible in the background.

Designate a person to lead the prayer.

The leader will also direct the preparation of the celebration, during which he or she will mark the length of the periods of silence.

Designate readers for the readings.

During the preparation of the celebration: you can prepare petitions for the Prayers of the Faithful or Universal Prayer (in case that is not possible, a standard list of petitions is provided here for use during the course of the celebration). You may also prepare suitable hymns.

PENTECOST

Celebration of the Word

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful

and kindle in them the fire of your love.

The leader of the celebration reads:

Brothers and sisters,

By the outpouring of the Holy Spirit

on the day of Pentecost,

Christ’s Paschal Mystery was

brought to its completion.

The Holy Spirit prepares

us with his grace in order to draw us

to Christ. He manifests the Risen Lord to us,

opening our minds. He makes present the

mystery of Christ.

And he reconciles us, bringing us

into communion with God.

Saint Thomas Aquinas says that the

Holy Spirit interiorly perfects our spirit,

communicating to it a new dynamism

so that it refrains from evil for love.

With the Holy Spirit within

us, “it is quite natural for people

who had been absorbed by the things of this world to

become entirely otherworldly in outlook,

and for cowards to become people of great courage” (Saint Cyril of Alexandria).

After three minutes of silence, all rise and make the Sign of the Cross, saying:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The leader continues:

To prepare ourselves to receive God’s Word

and in order for it to heal us,

we recognize ourselves as sinners.

The penitential rite follows. For example:

Have mercy on us, O Lord.

For we have sinned against you.

Show us, O Lord, your mercy.

And grant us your salvation.

May Almighty God have mercy on us;

forgive us our sins,

And bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

The following is said or sung:

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

The Gloria is then said or sung:

Glory to God in the highest,

and on earth peace to people of good will.

We praise you, we bless you,

we adore you, we glorify you,

we give you thanks for your great glory.

Lord God, heavenly King, O God, almighty Father.

Lord Jesus Christ, Only Begotten Son,

Lord God, Lamb of God, Son of the Father,

you take away the sins of the world,

have mercy on us;

you take away the sins of the world,

receive our prayer;

you are seated at the right hand of the Father,

have mercy on us.

For you alone are the Holy One,

you alone are the Lord,

you alone are the Most High, Jesus Christ,

with the Holy Spirit,

in the glory of God the Father.

Amen.

Glória in excélsis Deo

et in terra pax homínibus bonae voluntátis.

Laudámus te, benedícimus te,

adoramus te, glorificámus te,

gratias agimus tibi propter magnam glóriam tuam,

Dómine Deus, Rex cæléstis, Deus Pater omnípotens.

Dómine Fili Unigénite, Jesu Christe,

Dómine Deus, Agnus Dei, Fílius Patris,

qui tollis peccáta mundi, miserére nobis;

qui tollis peccáta mundi, suscipe deprecationem nostram.

Qui sedes ad déxteram Patris, miserére nobis.

Quóniam tu solus Sanctus, tu solus Dóminus,

tu solus Altíssimus, Jesu Christe,

cum Sancto + Spíritu : in glória Dei Patris.

Amen.

PRAYER

The leader says the opening prayer:

Grant, we pray, almighty God,

that the splendor of your glory

may shine forth upon us

and that, by the bright rays of the Holy Spirit,

the light of your light may confirm the hearts

of those born again by your grace. Amen.

All sit down.

FIRST READING (Acts 2:1-11)

A reading from the Acts of the Apostles.

When the time for Pentecost was fulfilled,

they were all in one place together.

And suddenly there came from the sky

a noise like a strong driving wind,

and it filled the entire house in which they were.

Then there appeared to them tongues as of fire,

which parted and came to rest on each one of them.

And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit

and began to speak in different tongues,

as the Spirit enabled them to proclaim.

Now there were devout Jews from every nation under heaven staying in Jerusalem.

At this sound, they gathered in a large crowd,

but they were confused

because each one heard them speaking in his own language.

They were astounded, and in amazement they asked,

“Are not all these people who are speaking Galileans?

Then how does each of us hear them in his native language?

We are Parthians, Medes, and Elamites,

inhabitants of Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia,

Pontus and Asia, Phrygia and Pamphylia,

Egypt and the districts of Libya near Cyrene,

as well as travelers from Rome,

both Jews and converts to Judaism, Cretans and Arabs,

yet we hear them speaking in our own tongues

of the mighty acts of God.”

The Word of the Lord.

Thanks be to God.

PSALM (104:1, 24, 29-30, 31, 34)

R/ Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!

Bless the LORD, O my soul!

O LORD, my God, you are great indeed!

How manifold are your works, O Lord!

the earth is full of your creatures; R/

May the glory of the LORD endure forever;

may the LORD be glad in his works!

Pleasing to him be my theme;

I will be glad in the LORD. R/

If you take away their breath, they perish

and return to their dust.

When you send forth your spirit, they are created,

and you renew the face of the earth. R/

SECOND READING (1 Corinthians 12:3B-7, 12-13)

Brothers and sisters:

No one can say, “Jesus is Lord,” except by the Holy Spirit.

There are different kinds of spiritual gifts but the same Spirit;

there are different forms of service but the same Lord;

there are different workings but the same God

who produces all of them in everyone.

To each individual the manifestation of the Spirit

is given for some benefit.

As a body is one though it has many parts,

and all the parts of the body, though many, are one body,

so also Christ.

For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body,

whether Jews or Greeks, slaves or free persons,

and we were all given to drink of one Spirit.

The Word of the Lord.

Thanks be to God.

SEQUENCE

Veni, Sancte Spiritus

Come, Holy Spirit, come!

And from your celestial home

Shed a ray of light divine!

Come, Father of the poor!

Come, source of all our store!

Come, within our bosoms shine.

You, of comforters the best;

You, the soul’s most welcome guest;

Sweet refreshment here below;

In our labor, rest most sweet;

Grateful coolness in the heat;

Solace in the midst of woe.

O most blessed Light divine,

Shine within these hearts of yours,

And our inmost being fill!

Where you are not, we have naught,

Nothing good in deed or thought,

Nothing free from taint of ill.

Heal our wounds, our strength renew;

On our dryness pour your dew;

Wash the stains of guilt away:

Bend the stubborn heart and will;

Melt the frozen, warm the chill;

Guide the steps that go astray.

On the faithful, who adore

And confess you, evermore

In your sevenfold gift descend;

Give them virtue’s sure reward;

Give them your salvation, Lord;

Give them joys that never end. Amen.

Alleluia.

All rise.

GOSPEL (John 20:19-23)

Alleluia. Alleluia.

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful

and kindle in them the fire of your love.

Alleluia.

A reading from the holy Gospel according to John

On the evening of that first day of the week,

when the doors were locked, where the disciples were,

for fear of the Jews,

Jesus came and stood in their midst

and said to them, “Peace be with you.”

When he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side.

The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.

Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you.

As the Father has sent me, so I send you.”

And when he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them,

“Receive the Holy Spirit.

Whose sins you forgive are forgiven them,

and whose sins you retain are retained.”

At the end of the Gospel, all sing or say again the joy of the Resurrection:

Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!

All are seated, and the leader repeats slowly,

as if it were a far-off echo:

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful

and kindle in them the fire of your love.

All observe three minutes of silence for silent personal meditation.

PROFESSION OF FAITH

All then stand to profess the faith of the Church

saying the Apostles’ Creed:

I believe in God,

the Father almighty,

Creator of heaven and earth,

and in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord,

who was conceived by the Holy Spirit,

born of the Virgin Mary,

suffered under Pontius Pilate,

was crucified, died and was buried;

he descended into hell;

on the third day he rose again from the dead;

he ascended into heaven,

and is seated at the right hand of God the Father almighty;

from there he will come to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the Holy Spirit,

the holy catholic Church,

the communion of saints,

the forgiveness of sins,

the resurrection of the body,

and life everlasting. Amen.

UNIVERSAL PRAYER

All remain standing for the prayers of the faithful, as prepared ahead of time. The following intercessions may be used instead, separating the intentions with an intervening moment of silence.

The leader of the prayer says:

The Holy Spirit manifests Christ to us, recalls his words, and opens our minds to the Paschal Mystery. Rejoicing in the Spirit we pray:

All say the refrain:

R/ Lord, hear our prayer.

That the Holy Spirit, who makes present the mystery of Christ, will reconcile all people

and bring them into communion with the Church. R/

and bring them into communion with the Church. That the Holy Spirit, the Comforter, will show his richness to all those in need. R/

For those who have grown lukewarm in their faith: that the Holy Spirit will drive out the torpor of coldness and rekindle the desire for heaven. R/

That all the relationships in our own lives be made holy through the gift of the Holy Spirit, the bond of love in the Blessed Trinity R/

For the marginalized, the doubt-ridden, and those on the verge of despair: that the peace of the Spirit will bring them to new life. R/

For the grace this week to be free of fear, and to live with the strength bestowed on us by the Holy Spirit. R/

For an end to the coronavirus pandemic, for God’s mercy on all who are suffering and dying, and for strength and protection on all healthcare workers dedicated to fighting it. R/

The people present may add, in turn, their own intentions. At the end of each of them, all repeat the refrain together:

R/ Lord, hear our prayer.

The leader introduces the Lord’s Prayer:

United in the Spirit and in the communion of the Church,

we dare to pray as the Lord Jesus himself

taught us:

All say or sing the Our Father:

Our Father…

Continuing immediately with:

For the kingdom…

Then the leader invites those present to share a sign of peace:

We have just joined our voices

with that of the Lord Jesus to pray to the Father.

We are sons and daughters in the Son.

In the love that unites us with one another,

renewed by the word of God,

we can exchange a gesture of peace,

a sign of the communion

we receive from the Lord.

All then exchange a greeting of peace from a distance: for example, by bowing deeply towards each other in turn; or, as a family, by blowing each other a kiss. Then all sit down.

SPIRITUAL COMMUNION

The leader says:

When we cannot receive sacramental communion for lack of a Mass, Pope Francis urges us to practice spiritual communion, also called “communion of desire.”

The Council of Trent reminds us that this “consists in an ardent desire to feed on the Heavenly Bread, with a living faith that acts through charity and that makes us participants in the fruits and graces of the Sacrament.” The value of our spiritual communion depends therefore on our faith in the presence of Christ in the Eucharist as a source of life, love and unity, and our desire to receive Communion in spite of our inability to do so.

With that in mind, I now invite you to bow your head, to close your eyes and recollect yourselves.

Silence

Deep in our hearts,

may a burning desire arise within us to unite ourselves with Jesus,

in sacramental communion,

and then to bring His love to life into our lives,

loving others as He loved us.

All remain in silence for 5 minutes for a

heart-to-heart conversation with Jesus Christ.

You may optionally stand and say or sing a beautiful Alleluia once more:

Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!

All remain standing, turning to face the Cross of Christ. With hands joined in prayer, the prayer leader, in the name of all, says the prayer of blessing:

FINAL BLESSING

May God, the Father of lights,

who was pleased to enlighten the disciples’ minds

by the outpouring of the Spirit, the Paraclete,

grant us gladness by his blessing

and make us always abound with the gifts of the same Spirit. Amen.

May the wondrous flame that appeared above the disciples,

powerfully cleanse our hearts from every evil

and pervade them with its purifying light.Amen.

And may God, who has been pleased to unite many tongues

in the profession of one faith,

give us perseverence in that same faith

and, by believing, may we journey from hope to clear vision. Amen.

All together, each with hands joined in prayer:

And may the blessing of almighty God,

come down on us and remain with us for ever. Amen.

All make the Sign of the Cross.

Then parents may trace the Sign of the Cross on their children’s foreheads.

To conclude the celebration, the participants may sing the Regina Caeli,

or some other joyful, well-known Marian hymn.

Regína caéli, lætáre, Allelúia!

Quia quem meruísti portáre, Allelúia!

Resurréxit, sicut dixit, Allelúia!

Ora pro nóbis Déum, Allelúia!

O Queen of heaven rejoice! Alleluia!

For He whom thou didst merit to bear, Alleluia!

Hath arisen as he said, Alleluia!

Pray for us to God, Alleluia!

*

* *

To continue to sanctify the Lord’s Resurrection, Aleteia will propose occasional guides for celebrations of the Word at home. This way, in your home, you can continue to keep Sunday holy, despite the circumstances, for the glory of God and the salvation of the world.

To continue to sanctify this day, it would be good to reconnect with the venerable tradition of Vespers by celebrating as a family, towards the end of the afternoon, the office of the Liturgy

of the Hours. Alternatively, you can pray today’s Evening Prayer, which can be found here.

You can also find other resources for free on the Magnificat website.