Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Watch these adorable twins with Down syndrome take “the temptation challenge”
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Here’s how Catholic dioceses plan to resume public Masses around the country
Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Lifestyle

5 Food podcasts for cooking inspiration

cooking
Dean Drobot | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Jun 01, 2020

Getting tired of the same old recipes? Find ideas and inspiration in these great listens.

Cooking and baking are everyone’s new favorite hobbies after months in lockdown, and even as restrictions loosen this summer, many of us  will still opt to eat in. Good food shared with people we love will always be one of the greatest gifts in life and it helps to find new recipes and fresh ideas. If you’ve grown weary of your usual meal rotation, or just want to improve your kitchen game, check out these informative podcasts.

The Catholic Foodie

If you’re a person of faith who loves to cook, this podcast is just what you’ve been looking for! Host Jeff Young shares history, traditions, and tips about food and cooking, interwoven with Catholic beliefs and practices.

Shoot the Shiitake with Father Leo

Father Leo Patalinghug is a priest who happens to be an award-winning cook, and he’s sharing his culinary expertise and Catholic teachings in his podcast. In many episodes, he gives a thoughtful and serious perspective on social and cultural issues, giving listeners plenty to ponder.

Home Cooking

Samin Nosrat is the belle of the ball in the food world, since the publication of her immensely popular cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking in 2017. The book was turned into a delightful Netflix series, and now Samin is here to help when home cooks need her most: The stated goal of her podcast is, “We want to help you figure out what to cook (and keep you company) during the quarantine!”

The Splendid Table

One of the oldest food podcasts, this show covers all things food, from famous chefs to restaurants to recipe hacks at home. It makes all kinds of recipes seem doable, and it’s always worth a listen.

Proof: America’s Test Kitchen

If you’re the kind of person who reads cookbooks for fun, this podcast will be your new favorite! America’s Test Kitchen is known for its meticulous approach to perfecting recipes, and this show is just as thorough, solving “food mysteries” and sharing all the details behind the foods we love.

Read more:
Catholic and love to cook? You’ll want this book!
Read more:
How cooking for others is a special act of love
Tags:
FoodPodcasts
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  7. Calah Alexander
    The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli and family test positive for COVID-19
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]