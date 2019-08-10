Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Spirituality

How St. Lawrence became the patron saint of comedians

St. Lawrence
Workman | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 10, 2019

Even in the midst of his martyrdom, the holy deacon was able to crack a joke.

During the 3rd century, there were seven deacons who served Pope Sixtus II in Rome. The Empire remained a volatile place for Christians and Emperor Valerian’s reign was no exception.

What put St. Lawrence in the crosshairs of the Roman Empire was the belief that the Catholic Church possessed great amounts of treasure. A Roman official questioned Lawrence about the location of the Church’s treasure, and he responded by saying, “Behold in these poor persons the treasures which I promised to show you; to which I will add pearls and precious stones, those widows and consecrated virgins, which are the Church’s crown.”

His clever response wasn’t received too well and Lawrence was consequently put into prison. It didn’t take long for the Roman official to sentence Lawrence to a cruel death, as he obstinately refused to worship the Roman gods. The Golden Legend narrates what happens next and is the primary reason why St. Lawrence is invoked by many comedians.

The executioners therefore stripped him, laid him out on the iron grill, piled burning coals under it, and pressed heated iron pitchforks upon his body. And with a cheerful countenance [Lawrence] said to [the Roman official]: “Look, wretch, you have me well done on one side, turn me over and eat!”

This comedic response enraged his executioners, who simply turned up the heat and let Lawrence burn to death.

One of the reasons why Lawrence was able to find levity in such a dark situation was his belief in Heaven. He knew that dying for the Christian faith would pave the way to his eternal reward and did not fear death. In fact, he embraced death and looked forward to what would happen next. His last words were a prayer to God, “I thank you, O Lord, because I have been worthy to pass through your portals!”

Lawrence’s example of joy-filled faith in the midst of suffering is an example to us all and reminds us that we don’t have to resign ourselves to being gloomy Christians. Even a saint can have a little fun!

Read more:
Are there any funny jokes in the Bible?
Read more:
Three short (and hilarious) Catholic jokes
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    What’s to be seen by looking into Our Lady of …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Diocese approves miracle: Vietnam vet Vincent Capodanno …
  4. J-P Mauro
    This is the oldest audio-visual recording of a pope
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  6. Larry Peterson
    Francis Houle: A middle-class husband and father from Michigan …
  7. Cecilia Pigg
    3 Recent movies to stream tonight that won’t make you …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW