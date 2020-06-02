Pentecost Online Retreat, Day 3: The Gift of Counsel

The Gifts of the Holy Spirit guide and nourish us. Pope Benedict XVI teaches, “The whole of Christian life is a journey, it is like following a path that winds up a mountain — therefore it is not always easy but climbing a mountain is something beautiful — in the company of Jesus. With these precious gifts (the Gifts of the Holy Spirit) your friendship with him will become even truer and closer.” Wherever we’re at, wherever we’re coming from, the Gifts of the Holy Spirit will enlighten, strengthen, and renew us.

The Gift of Counsel allows us to embrace Divine Truth as our own. What should I do in this or that circumstance? This gift will prompt us, guiding us as it were by divine prudence.



