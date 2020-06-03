Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Adorable 7-year-old holds prom for his teen nanny

Cerith Gardiner | Jun 03, 2020

Curtis Rodgers wanted to show his nanny just how much she meant to him.

Curtis Rodgers has been missing his nanny, Rachel Chapman, during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the seven-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, hadn’t seen her for two months, he decided he’d throw her a prom to try and make up for the fact she’d be missing her regular high school prom, and as a great excuse to see her again.

Looking extra dapper in a suit and bow-tie — chosen to match Rachel’s dress — the young man greeted his nanny in a slightly more unusual way than a regular prom king. To ensure they maintained a safe distance, Curtis came out to greet her with a pool noodle to help maintain their distance, and then the gallant Curtis accompanied Rachel to the backyard.

The youngster had prepared favorite snacks of peanut butter and apple and had also used Google to act as their DJ, playing Rachel’s favorite songs. The gesture was appreciated by Rachel, who shared with ABC6: “He had all my favorite foods and everything. I could tell he put a lot of thought into it.”

Curtis describes his nanny as one of the best people he’s ever known, which was reflected in his efforts. His mom Elissa explained how her son had pulled out all the stops for the nanny, saying “It was really cute. He was really excited for it to start and make sure he was ready to impress her.”

Rachel’s efforts for the Rodgers family are also greatly appreciated. “She’s really become a special part of our family. We love her. She’s awesome,” explained mom, Elissa.

Perhaps one of the benefits of this quarantine period is that it’s given people, young and old, a time to reflect on how they can show their love and appreciation for those important people in their lives.


Read more:
Classmates vote couple with Down syndrome as their prom king and queen
Read more:
Dad steps up and takes daughter with autism to prom

 

 

