Adorable 7-year-old holds prom for his teen nanny

Curtis Rodgers wanted to show his nanny just how much she meant to him.
Looking extra dapper in a suit and bow-tie — chosen to match Rachel’s dress — the young man greeted his nanny in a slightly more unusual way than a regular prom king. To ensure they maintained a safe distance, Curtis came out to greet her with a pool noodle to help maintain their distance, and then the gallant Curtis accompanied Rachel to the backyard.
The youngster had prepared favorite snacks of peanut butter and apple and had also used Google to act as their DJ, playing Rachel’s favorite songs. The gesture was appreciated by Rachel, who shared with ABC6: “He had all my favorite foods and everything. I could tell he put a lot of thought into it.”
Curtis describes his nanny as one of the best people he’s ever known, which was reflected in his efforts. His mom Elissa explained how her son had pulled out all the stops for the nanny, saying “It was really cute. He was really excited for it to start and make sure he was ready to impress her.”
Rachel’s efforts for the Rodgers family are also greatly appreciated. “She’s really become a special part of our family. We love her. She’s awesome,” explained mom, Elissa.
Perhaps one of the benefits of this quarantine period is that it’s given people, young and old, a time to reflect on how they can show their love and appreciation for those important people in their lives.
