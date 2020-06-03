Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Pentecost Online Retreat, Day 4: The Gift of Piety

Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC 2.0
Share
Print
Jun 03, 2020

Unpack the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit with an online seven-day retreat with the Dominican Friars and the Sisters of Life.

The Gift of Piety, like other Gifts of the Holy Spirit, is perfective of the virtues. It might surprise you to learn, however, that piety perfects justice. Piety directs our reverence toward God, to whom we owe a debt as our Creator, and to our neighbor, to whom we owe a debt as created in God’s own image.

Pope Francis describes the Gift of Piety saying, “It should be clarified immediately that this gift is not to be identified with having compassion for someone, feeling pity on one’s neighbour; rather, it indicates our belonging to God and our profound relationship with Him, a bond that gives meaning to our life and keeps us sound, in communion with Him, even during the most difficult and tormenting moments.” Piety fosters real communion, real union. 

Far from being a mere sentiment, tune in tonight and learn how the Gift of Piety empowers us to live as true sons and daughters of God.


Tags:
Holy SpiritPentecostSpirituality
