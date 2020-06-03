Pentecost Online Retreat, Day 4: The Gift of Piety

The Gift of Piety, like other Gifts of the Holy Spirit, is perfective of the virtues. It might surprise you to learn, however, that piety perfects

justice

. Piety directs our reverence toward God, to whom we owe a debt as our Creator, and to our neighbor, to whom we owe a debt as created in God’s own image.

Pope Francis describes the Gift of Piety saying, “It should be clarified immediately that this gift is not to be identified with having compassion for someone, feeling pity on one’s neighbour; rather, it indicates our belonging to God and our profound relationship with Him, a bond that gives meaning to our life and keeps us sound, in communion with Him, even during the most difficult and tormenting moments.” Piety fosters real communion, real union.

Far from being a mere sentiment, tune in tonight and learn how the Gift of Piety empowers us to live as true sons and daughters of God.




