Philip Kosloski
Annabelle Moseley
Calah Alexander
Tom Hoopes
Church

Pope speaks out on George Floyd

POPE FRANCIS
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 03, 2020

After today’s general audience, the Holy Father noted the unrest in the United States

Pope Francis spoke on June 3 about the unrest in the United States following the killing of George Floyd by a policeman. Here is a Vatican translation of what he said:

Dear brothers and sisters in the United States, I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in these past days, following the tragic death of Mr George Floyd.

My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life. At the same time, we have to recognise that “the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost.”

Today I join the Church in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, and in the entire United States, in praying for the repose of the soul of George Floyd and of all those others who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism. Let us pray for the consolation of their grieving families and friends and let us implore the national reconciliation and peace for which we yearn.

May Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother of America, intercede for all those who work for peace and justice in your land and throughout the world.

May God bless all of you and your families.

