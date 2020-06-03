Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most thoughtful gesture
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
J-P Mauro
Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes new hymn for pandemic
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Church

Vatican official: Racism goes against ‘our conception of the human person’

KARDYNAŁ PETER TURKSON
Beata Zawrzel/REPORTER
Share
Print
I.Media for Aleteia | Jun 03, 2020

Cardinal Turkson of Ghana notes how the problem is not limited to the United States.

Racism “goes against the foundation of our conception of the human person,” said Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, in an interview with Vatican News on June 3. Reacting to the violent protests that have struck the United States since the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, he called not only for non-violent civil action, but also for forgiveness. 

George Floyd, an African-American who died due to brutal actions by police who were arresting him, has become a new symbol of a protest movement against racism in the USA and around the world. Since his death, the United States has experienced a “spontaneous explosion of anger and strong feelings” among its citizens, Cardinal Turkson said, which has led to protests during which some people have engaged in violence, looting, vandalism, and arson.

Referring to pastor and activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968) as an example, the prefect of the dicastery stressed that he could not but share the idea of a call for non-violent civil action to protest against racism, which “goes against the foundation of our conception of the human person.” He nevertheless wished to add “a call for forgiveness,” which he felt was the only way to honour the memory of George Floyd.

A moment of inter-religious and ecumenical prayer

The Ghanan cardinal said he understands “the justified frustration of millions of brothers and sisters who, even today, live in humiliation… and inequality of opportunity simply because of the color of their skin.” The current situation stems from a social phenomenon that “is not limited to the United States,” he said, citing the Apartheid practiced in South Africa, the caste system in some countries, and the persecution of Aborigines in Australia.

To fight against these structural inequalities, Cardinal Turkson considers it necessary to go to the roots of the evil and “re-educate in the sense of humanity, in the sense of what the human family means.”

He invited the bishops and various American religious representatives to unite in an ecumenical and interreligious event to bear witness to this fraternity in a moment of common reflection. “As the Catholic Church, this is what we can do: pray for George,” he said.

Read more:
Pope speaks out on George Floyd
Tags:
Racism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]