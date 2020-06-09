7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today

Click here to launch the slideshow

Many people right now are questioning how they can help build a more just and equitable society. Some are proactive in trying to promote social justice and raise awareness, while many wonder what changes they can make in their daily lives that will have a positive and lasting impact. When it comes right down to it, building a better world is fundamentally about loving our neighbor.

Over the centuries many holy men and women promoted the strength of love in resolving some of life’s most difficult issues. The work of Mother Teresa — St. Teresa of Calcutta — in reaching out to those shunned by society is a great example of what just one person can achieve through love.

Here are a few of the beloved saint’s quotes to inspire you today.