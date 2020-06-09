More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most thoughtful gesture
J-P Mauro
Priest who composed “On Eagle’s Wings” writes new hymn for pandemic
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Calah Alexander
The best kinds of exercise to boost your immune system

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Elizabeth Scalia
Want to sleep peacefully? Pray this prayer of the night
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Lifestyle

7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today

MOTHER TERESA
Manfredo Ferrari | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 09, 2020

In times of turmoil, lean on the Church’s saints for inspiration.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Many people right now are questioning how they can help build a more just and equitable society. Some are proactive in trying to promote social justice and raise awareness, while many wonder what changes they can make in their daily lives that will have a positive and lasting impact. When it comes right down to it, building a better world is fundamentally about loving our neighbor.

Over the centuries many holy men and women promoted the strength of love in resolving some of life’s most difficult issues. The work of Mother Teresa — St. Teresa of Calcutta — in reaching out to those shunned by society is a great example of what just one person can achieve through love.

Here are a few of the beloved saint’s quotes to inspire you  today.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Mother Teresa inspires Nepali woman to rescue 18,000 girls from sex trafficking
Tags:
LoveMother Teresa
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How division is a primary tactic of the devil
  3. John Burger
    Trump signs executive order calling religious freedom a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  5. Philip Kosloski
    John Paul II’s prayer to Mary, Mother of Unity
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope speaks out on George Floyd
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Renounce the devil and his temptations with this night prayer
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]