Bishop Barron releases new video series for “unaffiliated” spiritual seekers

Bishop Robert Barron, founder of the Word on Fire Catholic Ministries , has recently introduced a new video series that seeks to provide a spiritual resource for all those who are seeking to know more about God and the spiritual life.

Barron explained the purpose of this new series, which is now available on YouTube.

Friends, today marks the beginning of a new initiative at Word on Fire we’re calling “Bishop Barron’s Sunday Sermons.” These weekly videos will not replace my normal Sunday homilies on the Mass readings, which will continue, but will instead feature preaching aimed at the unaffiliated and won’t necessarily be tied to the liturgical calendar. The sermons will air every Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m. ET on my YouTube channel. We hope this new offering enhances the spiritual lives of Word on Fire‘s regular viewers while sharing the Good News of Christ and his Church with millions of unaffiliated spiritual seekers, all those struggling with a restless heart.

The series is purposefully simply filmed and the content is geared at those who do not have much exposure to Catholic teaching.

The first video covers the topic of “The God Who Is Love” and was released on Trinity Sunday.

Go to YouTube to learn more about this new series.



