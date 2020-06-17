Wake up in the light of Christ with this morning prayer

Ask God to dispel the clouds of darkness that may still be hovering over your life.
However, Jesus, who is the Light of the World, wants to push away any clouds of darkness in your life and restore joy in your heart.
Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that highlights this symbolism and helps you start the day on the right foot.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, crucified, I arise; bless me, O Lord; govern me, protect me, and confirm me in all good works, this day and for ever. Jesus, most beautiful and true light, shining in darkness, and enlightening every one that comes into this world; dispel all clouds of ignorance, and give me a right understanding, that in you, and through you, I may see and know the Father; whom to know is to live; and to serve, is to reign for ever. Amen.
