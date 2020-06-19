Ian Holm, who starred as Bilbo in ‘Lord of the Rings,’ dies at 88

The actor was also known for his roles in ‘Alien’ and ’’Chariots of Fire.’
“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” announced his agent, according to a Guardian report.
“He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and career,” his agent said. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”
Holm began his acting career on the stage, earning a Tony Award for his role as Lenny in “the Homecoming” in 1967. After experiencing an acute episode of stage fright during a production of “The Iceman Cometh” in 1976, he switched to work primarily in film.
An Academy award nominee for his role as the trainer in “Chariots of Fire,” Holm went on to achieve fame as playing Ash in “Alien.” He is perhaps best known, and much loved, for his role as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” film series, based on the books of J.R.R. Tolkien.
Holm came to the “Lord of the Rings,” having played Frodo for a BBC radio adaptation of the books in 1981. At 5’5”-tall, he was perfectly cast as the hobbit Bilbo in the films, The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003), and the three Hobbit movies (2012-2014) where he played an elderly Bilbo.
Just weeks ago, Holm sent a message to his fans when he was not able to participate in a virtual reunion of members of “the Fellowship” on Zoom.
He said, “I am sorry to not see you in person, I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places, I am in lockdown in my hobbit home, or holm.”
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!