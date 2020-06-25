Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother
Cerith Gardiner
7 Quotes from Mother Teresa we really need today
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is called the “Miracle Prayer”
Art & Culture

Asteroid named for Jesuit priest to honor life’s work

CHRISTOPHER CORBALLY
MICHAL CIZEK | AFP
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 25, 2020

The honor came as a surprise to the Vatican astronomer.

Father Chris Corbally has become the 11th Jesuit priest to lend his name to an asteroid. The astronomical body was named for the cleric to honor his 37 years of good work at the Vatican Observatory.

Catholic News Service reports that the asteroid, which is about a mile wide, is now known as 119248 Corbally. 119248 Corbally was discovered in 2001 by Roy Tucker at the University of Arizona, who also worked with the Vatican to help build and maintain several pieces of stellar observational equipment.

Corbally, 74, has been working at the Vatican Observatory since 1983, where he has held the position of Director of the Vatican Observatory Research Group. He told Dennis Sadowski of CNS that the honor of having his name attached to a rock hurtling around the sun was unexpected:

“I’m not a kind of an asteroid guy” like some of his colleagues at the observatory, he said. “For me it came as a complete surprise. That’s why it’s kind of nice.”

Asteroids are indeed small (relative to other bodies in outer space) rocks, classified as minor planets, that are caught in the sun’s orbit. CNS noted that the orbit of 119248 Corbally takes it around the sun every four years.

Although he was pleased with the naming, Fr. Corbally noted that his interests lie more in star systems, their classifications, galactic structure and more. He said:

“I’m very much a star man. But realizing that stars are in our galaxy, I’m also interested in galactic structure and history of star populations in our galaxy. My way of probing all this is through the individual stars,” he told Catholic News Service.

Read the whole story at Catholic News Service.

Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.

If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.

Here are some numbers:

  • 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
  • Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
  • Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
  • Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
  • Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
  • We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)

As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.

Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!

Tags:
PriestScienceVatican
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    The staircase St. Joseph built in New Mexico
  4. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope adds ‘Mother of Hope’ to Litany of Mary, along …
  6. John Burger
    What is the best edition of the Bible for Catholics?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis shares 7-word prayer he learned from his grandmother …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.