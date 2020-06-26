Aleteia
Spirituality

Worried about the future? Find peace in this short prayer

PEACEFUL
UrmasHaljaste | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Jun 26, 2020

St. Josemaria Escriva wrote this prayer in response to someone who shared they were having “a very rough time.”

It’s relatively easy to be worried about the future. We simply don’t know what is going to happen today, tomorrow, or next year. This state of uncertainty can cripple us at times, keeping us from doing anything out of fear of the unknown.

St. Josemaria Escriva consoled someone in a similar frame of mind, who said to him (as quoted in The Way of the Cross), “Father, I am having a very rough time.”

In response, the saint composed a short but peaceful prayer of abandonment, entrusting to God everything past, present and future.

My Lord and my God: into your hands I abandon the past and the present and the future, what is small and what is great, what amounts to a little and what amounts to a lot, things temporal and things eternal.

Asking his friend to pray this prayer, St. Josemaria wrote, “Then, don’t worry any more.”

The only way we can move forward in calm is to entrust our “rough times” to God and then let the worry go. He is in control, and will be with us every step of the way.

