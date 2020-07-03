Aleteia
Spirituality

Day 1: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

LOUIS AND ZÉLIE
Public Domain
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 03, 2020

Help us to learn from your shining example,

The parents of St. Therese of Lisieux, Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin, are the first married couple to be canonized together. They share a joint feast day – not the day of the death of either one, but instead, their wedding anniversary, July 12.

Join us in praying a novena to Louis and Zelie, for families everywhere. This is also Pope Francis’ intention for July.

Read more:
Pope’s July intention: For families

Jesus, Mary and Joseph,
in you we contemplate
the splendour of true love; to you we turn with trust.

Holy Family of Nazareth,
grant that our families too
may be places of communion and prayer, authentic schools of the Gospel
and small domestic churches.

Sts. Louis and Zelie, pray for our families.
Help us to learn from your shining example,
and make us docile to the inspirations of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Read more:
5 practical parenting tips from Sts. Louis & Zelie Martin, saints who raised saints
