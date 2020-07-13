Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Church

The ‘Pope Francis’ hospital ship joins the fight against Covid-19

BARCO HOSPITAL
franciscanosnaprovidencia.org.br
Share
Print
VaticanNews.va | Jul 13, 2020

Like Jesus who walked on the water, the boat is bringing encouragement and help to those without resources.

“This ship has already worked miracles, bringing healing and hope to river populations,” says Brother Joel Sousa, a member of the ship’s coordination team, adding that the mission for the ship is even more important in a medical emergency.

The Pope Francis Hospital Ship has been sailing the Amazon River for a year, delivering medical aid and assistance to some 700,000 members of coastal populations – many of them indigenous communities – in Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest.

Experts are warning that while deforestation in the Amazon rainforests continues, the lives of indigenous people are at greater risk as the mortality rate there from the Coronavirus is already double that of Brazil’s general population.

Their situation is exacerbated due to lack of access to decent medical care and sheer distance from the nearest intensive care units.

Read more:
Pope Francis Hospital Boat resumes operations and donates basic food baskets in the Amazon

In an interview published on the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM) website, Brother Sousa revealed that the medical and logistical team aboard the ship got reorganized to specifically fight the pandemic.

He said the crew is now committed to raising awareness and providing information to the local populations and offers on-the-spot first-stage outpatient treatment.

“We are dealing mainly with flu-like symptoms and mild cases of Covid-19,” he said, adding that “the doctors carry out the consultations, while we dedicate ourselves to the distribution of medicines.”

BARCO HOSPITAL
franciscanosnaprovidencia.org.br

The “Pope Francis”

Amongst the crew of the 32-meter boat, there are 23 medical experts. The ship has consulting rooms, an operating theatre, a laboratory for testing and diagnosis, a pharmacy and a vaccination centre. It is equipped to carry out X-Rays, mammograms, echo-cardiograms and specialist medical visits like ophthalmology and dentistry.

The initiative was set up and promoted by Bishop Bernardo Bahlmann of Obidos in the northern Brazilian state of Pará, together with the religious of the Fraternity of St. Francis of Assisi in the Providence of God, who run a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

The Pope Francis set sail in July 2019 and since then it has provided much-needed help and care to numerous municipalities and communities along the Amazon River.

Read more:
Pope thanks nurses: You are among the ‘saints next door’

The donation of an ultrasound machine by Pope Francis is a tangible sign of his support for the initiative, which he greeted with joy and a message of encouragement when the boat undertook its maiden journey.

In a letter to crew and promoters of the ship, the pope reminded them “the Church is called to be a ‘field hospital,’ welcoming everyone, without distinction,” and he noted that, with this initiative, the Church now also presents itself as a “hospital on water.”

“Like Jesus, who appeared walking on water, calmed the storm and strengthened the disciples’ faith, this boat will bring spiritual comfort and serenity to the concerns of needy men and women, abandoned to their fate,” the pope wrote.

BARCO HOSPITAL
franciscanosnaprovidencia.org.br

The funds for the construction of the ship were made available by the State after it was awarded compensation for collective moral damage by Shell Chimica and “BASF S.A.” after an environmental accident that caused 60 victims and caused considerable damage.

Read more:
6 Saints who were holy medical doctors
Tags:
CoronavirusPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do nuns (and others in religious life) wear habits?
  3. Christin Parcerisa
    Walk through Jerusalem’s holy sites from the comfort of your …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thank your Guardian Angel with this prayer
  5. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  6. Daniel Esparza
    3 things you need to know about St. Benedict’s medal
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    9 Reasons to love Jim Caviezel
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is the “Gehenna” in the Bible?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.