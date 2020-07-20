Aleteia
Church

Pope visits kids’ camp for Vatican employees

POPE FRANCIS GENERAL AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.MEDIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 20, 2020

Francis invites children to make new friends.

At the kids’ camp being held for children of Vatican employees, this morning’s breakfast brought a special surprise: Pope Francis popped in, and stopped at each table to chat with the children.

The Holy Father sat down with some of the children, encouraging them to make new friends, warning them against the selfishness of turning into themselves.

Before returning to Santa Marta around 10 am, he greeted the people managing the camp and thanked them for their work.

The Vatican reported about the camp:

Summer Kids Campopened at the beginning of July. It is taking place in the Vatican Gardens, the Vatican heliport and in Paul VI Hall. About 100 children of Vatican employees, ages 5 to 14, are participating in the camp, which includes times of fun, games, learning and prayer throughout the day. Activities include swimming, tennis, soccer, ping pong and basketball matches; sliding down an inflatable slide – with all anti-Covid precautionary measures being observed.

The Vatican Governorate organized the Camp desired by Pope Francis. Father Franco Fontana, the chaplain of the Vatican Gendarmerie, is coordinating the initiative. Giving the children the opportunity of “living their summer serenely” is how he summarized the motivation behind Summer Kids Summer Camp. Members of the Salesians of Don Bosco are collaborating in managing the camp, along with an association called “Tutti in una festa” (Everyone in one party).

