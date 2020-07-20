Pope visits kids’ camp for Vatican employees

Francis invites children to make new friends.
The Holy Father sat down with some of the children, encouraging them to make new friends, warning them against the selfishness of turning into themselves.
Before returning to Santa Marta around 10 am, he greeted the people managing the camp and thanked them for their work.
The Vatican reported about the camp:
Summer Kids Campopened at the beginning of July. It is taking place in the Vatican Gardens, the Vatican heliport and in Paul VI Hall. About 100 children of Vatican employees, ages 5 to 14, are participating in the camp, which includes times of fun, games, learning and prayer throughout the day. Activities include swimming, tennis, soccer, ping pong and basketball matches; sliding down an inflatable slide – with all anti-Covid precautionary measures being observed.
The Vatican Governorate organized the Camp desired by Pope Francis. Father Franco Fontana, the chaplain of the Vatican Gendarmerie, is coordinating the initiative. Giving the children the opportunity of “living their summer serenely” is how he summarized the motivation behind Summer Kids Summer Camp. Members of the Salesians of Don Bosco are collaborating in managing the camp, along with an association called “Tutti in una festa” (Everyone in one party).
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!