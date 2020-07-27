Aleteia
Devoted hen watches over teen's grave

Aidan Miller, from Minnesota
KARE 11 | YouTube | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 27, 2020

An animal-loving 16-year-old has a surpising feathered friend as a constant graveside companion.

Last July Aidan Miller, from Minnesota, was out fishing with friends when he suddenly collapsed and died from what doctors believe was a cardiac arrhythmia. And as the one-year anniversary of the 16-year-old’s death approached this July 22, his parents took comfort from a most mysterious graveside visitor.

Aidan’s mom, Karen, tends to her son’s grave every day as her way of being able to physically still care for him, as she explains in the Kale 11 episode Land of 10,000 Stories by Boyd Huppert. On one of the family’s visits they noticed a red hen taking up refuge next to their son’s grave.

For three weeks the hen has remained loyal to its post and every time Aidan’s family visit, the hen is there keeping a watchful eye. Understandably the family called the hen “Angel” and keep it supplied with food, drink and a shelter to keep it safe from hungry coyotes and foxes — although Aidan’s dad Dan believes that during the night his son keeps a protective guard over his little visitor.

Dan also explained how it was strange how the new constant companion selected their son’s grave from the multitude in the cemetery. Yet on the day Aidan died the animal lover was videoed feeding a newborn calf and he was also particularly fond of the chickens on his family’s farm. So Angel’s choice of accommodation seems most fitting.

While the family find strength in coping with the sudden passing of their son through their local Catholic church, The Immaculate Conception, there’s something to be said about knowing a feathered Angel is also watching over him. As Karen now has to battle with breast cancer, let’s pray that Angel continues to prove a huge source of comfort to the whole family.

