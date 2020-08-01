Prayers to remain focused on God throughout the day

Memorize these prayers and turn to them frequently to remain in the presence of God during your daily duties.
St. Paul wrote that we should “Pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). For most of us that is not possible on a practical level, but we can do what we can to remain focused on God throughout the day, interspersing short prayers that bring our mind back into God’s presence.
Here is a collection of brief prayers that can be memorized and said during our most mundane tasks.
1Jesus, Son of God, have mercy on me!
2O sweetest Heart of Jesus! I implore that I may ever love you more and more.
3Jesus, my God, I love you above all things!
4My Jesus, mercy!
5Lord, do with me what you will.
6May your will be done, Lord
7Sweet Jesus, let me not be separated from you!
