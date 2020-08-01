Prayers to remain focused on God throughout the day

St. Paul wrote that we should “Pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). For most of us that is not possible on a practical level, but we can do what we can to, interspersing short prayers that

Here is a collection of brief prayers that can be memorized and said during our most mundane tasks.

1 Jesus, Son of God, have mercy on me!

2 O sweetest Heart of Jesus! I implore that I may ever love you more and more.

3 Jesus, my God, I love you above all things!

4 My Jesus, mercy!

5 Lord, do with me what you will.

6 May your will be done, Lord

7 Sweet Jesus, let me not be separated from you!