Pope prays for Belarus in conflict over disputed election

Francis calls for “dialogue, the rejection of violence, respect for justice and rights.”
After praying the midday Angelus, the pope said his “thoughts also go to the dear [country of] Belarus.”
“I am following attentively the post-electoral situation in that country,” he said, calling for “dialogue, the rejection of violence, respect for justice and rights.”
“I entrust all of Belarus to the Our Lady, Queen of Peace.”
Lukashenko is said to have emerged as the clear victor of the August 9 election, with the election commission reporting he won more than 80% of the vote.
However, a big protest in Minsk on Sunday was in response to alleged poll rigging, as well as police violence against supporters of the opposition candidate.
Lukashenko has led Belarus since 1994, and has kept the country close to neighboring Russia.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!