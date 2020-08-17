Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Church

Pope prays for Belarus in conflict over disputed election

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 17, 2020

Francis calls for “dialogue, the rejection of violence, respect for justice and rights.”

Amid continuing protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Pope Francis on Sunday mentioned the situation in the country.

After praying the midday Angelus, the pope said his “thoughts also go to the dear [country of] Belarus.”

“I am following attentively the post-electoral situation in that country,” he said, calling for “dialogue, the rejection of violence, respect for justice and rights.”

“I entrust all of Belarus to the Our Lady, Queen of Peace.”

Lukashenko is said to have emerged as the clear victor of the August 9 election, with the election commission reporting he won more than 80% of the vote.

However, a big protest in Minsk on Sunday was in response to alleged poll rigging, as well as police violence against supporters of the opposition candidate.

Lukashenko has led Belarus since 1994, and has kept the country close to neighboring Russia.

Read more:
The Mother of God icon procession in Belarus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Quang D. Tran, S.J.
    Don’t abandon spiritual communion even if you’re back …
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Some of the most beautiful stained glass churches of the world
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  5. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Join the Assumption Rosary Rally for peace tomorrow!
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    The Assumption Rosary Rally for Peace!
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.