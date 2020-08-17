Prayer for an end to division within the Church

Ask God to heal the wounds of division and bring all those in the Church together in a peaceful union.
Here is a short prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that seeks a similar healing of division and a unity within the Church. When we are united, Christians can offer a much better witness to God’s mercy and love than when they are divided and always fighting. Let us place the Church in the hands of God and let him bring together his precious flock.
O God, who are the giver of peace and lover of charity, grant to your servants true concord and union with your holy will, that we may be delivered from all temptations which assault us and united in our desire to follow you. Heal all divisions and may all of us return to the unity of your truth as one flock under one shepherd. Amen.
