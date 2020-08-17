Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

Prayer for an end to division within the Church

© l i g h t p o e t / Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 17, 2020

Ask God to heal the wounds of division and bring all those in the Church together in a peaceful union.

Ever since Jesus picked the 12 apostles, there has been division within the community of Christian believers. It is an unfortunate fact of life, but one that Jesus prayed would be resolved, when he said, “I have given them the glory you gave me, so that they may be one, as we are one” (John 17:22).

Here is a short prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that seeks a similar healing of division and a unity within the Church. When we are united, Christians can offer a much better witness to God’s mercy and love than when they are divided and always fighting. Let us place the Church in the hands of God and let him bring together his precious flock.

O God, who are the giver of peace and lover of charity, grant to your servants true concord and union with your holy will, that we may be delivered from all temptations which assault us and united in our desire to follow you. Heal all divisions and may all of us return to the unity of your truth as one flock under one shepherd. Amen.

Read more:
Pray for unity, love, and peace with this novena to the Sacred Heart
Read more:
How division is a primary tactic of the devil

 

Tags:
Catholic ChurchPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Quang D. Tran, S.J.
    Don’t abandon spiritual communion even if you’re back …
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Some of the most beautiful stained glass churches of the world
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  5. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Join the Assumption Rosary Rally for peace tomorrow!
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    The Assumption Rosary Rally for Peace!
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.