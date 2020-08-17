Prayer for an end to division within the Church

Ever since Jesus picked the 12 apostles, there has been division within the community of Christian believers. It is an unfortunate fact of life, but one that Jesus prayed would be resolved, when he said, “” (John 17:22).

Here is a short prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that seeks a similar healing of division and a unity within the Church. When we are united, Christians can offer a much better witness to God’s mercy and love than when they are divided and always fighting. Let us place the Church in the hands of God and let him bring together his precious flock.

O God, who are the giver of peace and lover of charity, grant to your servants true concord and union with your holy will, that we may be delivered from all temptations which assault us and united in our desire to follow you. Heal all divisions and may all of us return to the unity of your truth as one flock under one shepherd. Amen.