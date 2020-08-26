Prayer for those who will die today

Ask God to have mercy on those who are in their last agony and will breathe their last breath in this moment.
It is the fate of all human beings, and while it can be difficult to let go of our loved ones, the good news is that God has prepared a place for all of us.
Here is a prayer for all those who will die today, asking God to have mercy on their soul and to lead them into Eternal Life. This can comfort our soul, knowing that death does not have the last say and that it is only the beginning of our life united with God, where every tear will be wiped away.
Most merciful Jesus, Lover of souls! I ask you, by the agony of your most sacred Heart, and by the sorrows of your immaculate Mother, cleanse in your own blood everyone in the whole world who are now in their agony and will die this day. Amen.
Heart of Jesus, once in agony, have mercy on the dying.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!