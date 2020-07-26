Prayer for a dying friend or family member

When a loved one you know is dying, here is a prayer you can pray on their behalf.
What we pray for is not a restoration of health, but a safe passage from this life to the next. None of us can truly escape death, and at a certain point we have to accept that fact and commend our beloved into the hands of God.
Here is a prayer the Church gives us in Prayers with the Dying that we can use to invoke God’s mercy upon the soul about to enter into eternity.
I commend you, my dear brother/sister,
to almighty God,
and entrust you to your Creator.
May you return to Him
who formed you from the dust of the earth.
May holy Mary, the angels and the saints
come to meet you as you go forth from this life.
May Christ who was crucified for you
bring you freedom and peace.
May Christ who died for you
admit you into his garden of paradise.
May Christ, the true Shepherd,
acknowledge you as one of his flock.
May he forgive all your sins,
and set you among those he has chosen.
May you see your Redeemer face to face,
and enjoy the vision of God for ever.
Amen.
