Prayer for a dying friend or family member

When it is clear that a friend or family member is no longer progressing in health, but preparing for death, the only thing we can do is pray for them.

What we pray for is not a restoration of health, but a safe passage from this life to the next. None of us can truly escape death, and at a certain point we have to accept that fact and commend our beloved into the hands of God.

Here is a prayer the Church gives us in Prayers with the Dying that we can use to invoke God’s mercy upon the soul about to enter into eternity.