Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

Offer your day through the Immaculate Heart of Mary with this prayer

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY STAINGLASS ART
Radeck Linner | CC BY 3.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 28, 2020

Our Lady of Fatima asked for all Christians to devote themselves to her Immaculate Heart.

In the visions of Our Lady of Fatima, one of the requests she makes is for devotion to her Immaculate Heart to be spread around the world.

After showing the visionaries an image of Hell, she said to them, “You have seen hell where the souls of poor sinners go. To save them, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to my Immaculate Heart. If what I say to you is done, many souls will be saved and there will be peace.” It is a devotion that is not so much directed to her as to her Son, Jesus, for the closer one gets to Mary, the closer one gets to Jesus.

One way to do that is by offering our day to God, through the Immaculate Heart. A classic prayer that has been said by millions of souls around the world comes from the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the “Apostleship of Prayer.” It is a way to live your daily life consciously as an offering to God, calling upon Mary and the saints to accompany you throughout the day.

O Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer You my prayers, works, joys, and sufferings of this day in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world. I offer them for all the intentions of Your Sacred Heart: the salvation of souls, reparation for sin, and the reunion of all Christians. I offer them for the intentions of our bishops and of all Apostles of Prayer, and in particular for those recommended by our Holy Father this month.

Read more:
5 Things to Know About First Saturdays
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  3. Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
    Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain …
  4. J-P Mauro
    A lesser-known “Ave Maria” that’s just as …
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How to enjoy life when everything is uncertain
  7. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  8. Marzena Devoud
    How can I deal with fear? Advice from St. Ignatius of Loyola
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.