Offer your day through the Immaculate Heart of Mary with this prayer

In the visions of Our Lady of Fatima, one of the requests she makes is for devotion to her Immaculate Heart to be spread around the world.

After showing the visionaries an image of Hell, she said to them, “You have seen hell where the souls of poor sinners go. To save them, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to my Immaculate Heart. If what I say to you is done, many souls will be saved and there will be peace.” It is a devotion that is not so much directed to her as to her Son, Jesus, for the closer one gets to Mary, the closer one gets to Jesus.

One way to do that is by offering our day to God, through the Immaculate Heart. A classic prayer that has been said by millions of souls around the world comes from the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the “Apostleship of Prayer.” It is a way to live your daily life consciously as an offering to God, calling upon Mary and the saints to accompany you throughout the day.

O Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer You my prayers, works, joys, and sufferings of this day in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world. I offer them for all the intentions of Your Sacred Heart: the salvation of souls, reparation for sin, and the reunion of all Christians. I offer them for the intentions of our bishops and of all Apostles of Prayer, and in particular for those recommended by our Holy Father this month.