Spirituality

Prayer for students to Mary, Seat of Wisdom

OUR LADY AS SEAT OF WISDOM
Philip Kosloski | Aug 31, 2020

Offer to God your studies this year through the hands of Mary.

When approaching a new school year, offering it God is not often the first thought that may cross your mind. Yet, God wants to be involved in your studies, whether it’s geography, science, or even math.

Here is a short prayer that invokes the intercession of Mary, Seat of Wisdom, to accompany you in your studies and offer them to God.

Under your patronage, dear Mother, and calling on the mystery of your Immaculate Conception, I desire to pursue my studies and my literary labors: I hereby solemnly declare that I am giving myself to these studies chiefly to the following end:
that I may the better contribute to the glory of God and to the promotion of your veneration among all people.
I ask you, therefore, most loving Mother,
who are the Seat of Wisdom, to bless my labors in your loving-kindness.
Moreover I promise with true affection and a willing spirit,
as it is right that I should do, to ascribe all the good that shall come to me therefrom,
wholly to your intercession for me in God’s holy presence.
Amen. 

