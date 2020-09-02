Pope calls globe to unite in prayer for Lebanon on September 4

Click here to launch the slideshow

Pope Francis announced during the general audience that a Universal Day ofwill be held on September 4.

He also announced that Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin will be present in Lebanon on that date to represent him personally.

In 1989, Pope Saint John Paul II famously said, “Lebanon is more than a country: it is a message of freedom and an example of pluralism for the East as well as for the West.”

Lebanon is marking its centenary, having been declared a state on September 1, 1920.

