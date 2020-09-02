Aleteia
Church

Pope calls globe to unite in prayer for Lebanon on September 4

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 02, 2020

Francis holds a moment of silent prayer for Lebanon at first public general audience since lockdown.

Pope Francis announced during the general audience that a Universal Day of Prayer and Fasting for Lebanon will be held on September 4.

He also announced that Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin will be present in Lebanon on that date to represent him personally.

In 1989, Pope Saint John Paul II famously said, “Lebanon is more than a country: it is a message of freedom and an example of pluralism for the East as well as for the West.”

Lebanon is marking its centenary, having been declared a state on September 1, 1920.

Lebanon, the Christ of the Middle East

See images of the explosion in Beirut:

