Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Church

Pope Francis won’t travel until there’s a Covid vaccine

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
I.Media for Aleteia | Sep 02, 2020

According to reports, the pope is not expected to leave Italy in 2020 or 2021.

Pope Francis is not expected to leave Italy in 2020, nor in 2021, the Italian daily La Repubblica reported on August 31. The coronavirus pandemic is said to have led the Holy See to postpone all apostolic visits until a reliable vaccine is found.

The pope’s last trip within Italy took place in Bari on February 23, while the last international trip was to Thailand and Japan from November 19 to 26, 2019. A trip to Malta was planned for May 31, 2020, but was cancelled.

No trip has been scheduled for the rest of 2020 and the situation is expected to be the same for the whole year 2021.

The appointment of the person responsible for the organization of apostolic journeys, Bishop Maurizio Rueda, to the Nunciature of Portugal reinforces this hypothesis, especially since he has not yet been replaced.

The World Meeting of Families and World Youth Day have been postponed to 2022 and 2023 – and that if the world health situation allows it.

World Youth Day was scheduled for August of 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal. It is now planned for August of 2023.

The World Meeting of Families was scheduled for June of 2021 in Rome. It is now planned for June of 2022.

At the end of 2021, therefore, it will have been two years since the Holy See has organized a papal visit. The last time there’s been such a long pause was between the pontificates of Paul VI and John Paul II.

Tags:
CoronavirusPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Quotes to reflect on from the late Chadwick Boseman
  4. Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
    Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    10 Little-known titles for Mary
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Great advice from 107-year-old who survived the Spanish flu and …
  7. Nicholas Senz
    Why the elderly St. Augustine gives us a helpful lesson in the …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli thrills with new “Gratia Plena” for …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.