Pope sends message to South Korea’s president

Francis sent a recorded message to encourage the Koreas to keep working for peace on the peninsula.
Pope Francis sent a recorded message to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in which he expressed his hope for peace and reconciliation between the two Koreas, the South Korean presidency reported on September 6. The message was delivered by Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, nuncio in South Korea, to the South Korean head of state.
In the recording, the pontiff promises his prayers “for God’s gift” of peace and prosperity for the South Korean people. He also calls to mind the conversations he had with Moon Jae-in during the latter’s visit to the Vatican on October 18, 2018, and encourages the South Korean government to continue its efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation with North Korea.
The South Korean president thanked the Supreme Pontiff, reported Korean news agency Yonhap, and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to do everything possible to establish peace on the peninsula.
