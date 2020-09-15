Aleteia
Spirituality

How the Virgin Mary can help you endure any suffering

© Nancy Bauer / Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Sep 15, 2020

The Virgin Mary knows first-hand the pain and suffering that many experience.

Pain, suffering and trials are difficult to endure when you are alone and isolated. As humans we need others to help carry the heavy burdens of life.

One person who is always there for us is the Virgin Mary. She may not physically be there at our side, but she has a spiritual presence that comfort us in times of affliction.

St. Alphonsus Liguori writes in his book Glories of Mary about relying on the Virgin Mary when we are at our lowest.

When our crosses weigh heavily upon us let us recourse to Mary who is called by the church Comfortress of the afflicted and by Saint John Damascene the Remedy for all sorrows of the heart.

She suffered much during her short time on earth, a pain that was difficult to bear. As the Prophet Simeon proclaimed to her, “you yourself a sword will pierce so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed” (Luke 2:35).

Her heart was opened through the pain she experienced, and now she intercedes for and comforts all those who come to her.

St. Alphonsus concludes his meditation with a brief prayer to the Virgin Mary, asking her for help in enduring any cross.

Ah my most sweet Lady you who were innocent suffered with so much patience. My Mother I now ask your favor not indeed to be delivered from crosses, but to bear them with patience. For the love of Jesus I ask you to obtain at least this grace for me from God. 

Virgin Mary
