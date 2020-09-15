How the Virgin Mary can help you endure any suffering

The Virgin Mary knows first-hand the pain and suffering that many experience.
One person who is always there for us is the Virgin Mary. She may not physically be there at our side, but she has a spiritual presence that comfort us in times of affliction.
St. Alphonsus Liguori writes in his book Glories of Mary about relying on the Virgin Mary when we are at our lowest.
When our crosses weigh heavily upon us let us recourse to Mary who is called by the church Comfortress of the afflicted and by Saint John Damascene the Remedy for all sorrows of the heart.
She suffered much during her short time on earth, a pain that was difficult to bear. As the Prophet Simeon proclaimed to her, “you yourself a sword will pierce so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed” (Luke 2:35).
Her heart was opened through the pain she experienced, and now she intercedes for and comforts all those who come to her.
St. Alphonsus concludes his meditation with a brief prayer to the Virgin Mary, asking her for help in enduring any cross.
Ah my most sweet Lady you who were innocent suffered with so much patience. My Mother I now ask your favor not indeed to be delivered from crosses, but to bear them with patience. For the love of Jesus I ask you to obtain at least this grace for me from God.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!