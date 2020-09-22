Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Spirituality

Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming closer to Jesus

MOTHER TERESA
FRANK KLEEFELDT | DPA | AFP
Share
Print
Sarah Robsdottir | Sep 22, 2020

“Good morning, Jesus” — say it the second you open your eyes, and see what happens …

Coffee in hand, I started off the other morning zombie style — scrolling Facebook and ignoring the many things I had to do, including leading my kids in our customary prayer time.
So when a video popped up on the screen titled “Mother Teresa taught me this simple trick to become closer to Jesus,” I called the kids over — delighted to turn some spiritual instruction over to Father Gary Caster, a priest I’ve heard speak now and then, one who never disappoints.
“Before you get out of bed,” he shared the story of guiding his sister on the basics of pursuing a spiritual life after she’d left the faith for 30 years, “Say ‘Good morning, Jesus.'”
Father Caster went on to explain how Mother Teresa taught him this trick 33 years ago, and how it’s helped him orient each day to “speaking heart-to-heart with God.”
The two-minute clip, put out by Franciscan Media in May 2018, has already received more than 40K hits.
I ended up watching it a few times, hanging onto Father Caster’s instruction about choosing “simple, easy tasks” such as this one — habits that make the spiritual life flow naturally.
He notes how the simple exercise before any morning activity meant, “I already had begun my day reminding myself of the truth of the relationship that matters most to me.”
Tags:
Mother TeresaPrayer
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    The longest lasting marriage in the world
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed …
  4. V. M. Traverso
    The amazing story of the rescue of the Madonna of Bruges by the …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Dolly Parton’s decision to change the future of thousands …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. John Burger
    The best books about early Christianity, according to experts
  8. Katie Pyles
    Standing at my mother-in-law’s deathbed, I had a glimpse of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.