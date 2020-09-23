12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today

The humble friar managed to express the beauty and requirements of Christianity so simply and wisely.
Yet, throughout his life, Padre Pio dealt with his ordeals and embraced everything God had given him, including many visions. His devotion to the Lord allowed him to appreciate the life he’d been given, and in doing so, enabled him to share so many words of wisdom which are just as important today as they were when he said them five decades ago.
To celebrate the friar’s feast day, and get some much-needed inspiration in what has been a difficult year for so many of us, have a look at some of his thought-provoking quotes.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!