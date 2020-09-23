Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Lifestyle

12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today

PADRE PIO
Public Domain
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 23, 2020

The humble friar managed to express the beauty and requirements of Christianity so simply and wisely.

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s 52 years today since the well-loved Padre Pio passed away. Throughout many of his 81 years, the humble Franciscan friar exhibited the stigmata and had to cope with pain, misunderstanding, controversy, sometimes rejection, and other deep sufferings.

Yet, throughout his life, Padre Pio dealt with his ordeals and embraced everything God had given him, including many visions. His devotion to the Lord allowed him to appreciate the life he’d been given, and in doing so, enabled him to share so many words of wisdom which are just as important today as they were when he said them five decades ago.

To celebrate the friar’s feast day, and get some much-needed inspiration in what has been a difficult year for so many of us, have a look at some of his thought-provoking quotes.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
This family’s son was cured from cancer with the help of St. Padre Pio’s intercession

 

Tags:
Padre Pio
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed …
  3. Aleteia
    The longest lasting marriage in the world
  4. V. M. Traverso
    The amazing story of the rescue of the Madonna of Bruges by the …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. John Burger
    The best books about early Christianity, according to experts
  7. Matthew Green
    Charming 9-year-old schoolgirl teaches elderly street vendor to …
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.