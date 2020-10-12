Prayer to conclude the Rosary

For those who are new to the Rosary, it can be confusing how to end its recitation. While there is no particular rule, many have prayed the following prayer as a fitting conclusion. You will often encounter this prayer in group recitation of the Rosary.

It is a prayer that provides a brief summary of the purpose of the Rosary and also asks God for help in putting it into practice. As with all prayer, the more difficult part is interiorizing it and allowing it to transform our daily life.