Prayer to conclude the Rosary

Philip Kosloski - published on 10/12/20

This prayer is said at the end of the Rosary and asks God for help in extending its fruits into our daily lives.

For those who are new to the Rosary, it can be confusing how to end its recitation. While there is no particular rule, many have prayed the following prayer as a fitting conclusion. You will often encounter this prayer in group recitation of the Rosary.

It is a prayer that provides a brief summary of the purpose of the Rosary and also asks God for help in putting it into practice. As with all prayer, the more difficult part is interiorizing it and allowing it to transform our daily life.

O God, whose only begotten Son, by His life, death, and resurrection, has purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation. Grant, we beseech Thee, that while meditating on these mysteries of the most holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary, that we may both imitate what they contain and obtain what they promise, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

