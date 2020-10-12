Prayer to conclude the Rosary

This prayer is said at the end of the Rosary and asks God for help in extending its fruits into our daily lives.
It is a prayer that provides a brief summary of the purpose of the Rosary and also asks God for help in putting it into practice. As with all prayer, the more difficult part is interiorizing it and allowing it to transform our daily life.
O God, whose only begotten Son, by His life, death, and resurrection, has purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation. Grant, we beseech Thee, that while meditating on these mysteries of the most holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary, that we may both imitate what they contain and obtain what they promise, through Christ our Lord. Amen.
