Novena for beatification of Fr. McGivney: Day 2

Day 2 – Ordained ‘A Man for Others’

Friday, Oct. 23

I will raise up shepherds over them and they will tend them; and they will not be afraid any longer, nor be terrified, nor will any be missing (Jer 23:4).

Intention: For vocations to the priesthood and the consecrated life.

Virtue: Courage to respond to God’s call.

Young Michael’s desire to be “a man for others” was recognized by his pastor, who encouraged him to enter the seminary at age 16. Yet Michael’s path to the priesthood was neither smooth nor direct. After gaining his father’s permission to leave his work in a Waterbury factory, Michael traveled far, to Canada and upstate New York, to receive the proper education and spiritual formation. After his father died, Michael would have been forced to stay home to support the family if not for a scholarship supplied by the bishop of Hartford to continue studies at St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. He was ordained Dec. 22, 1877, in America’s first cathedral, and returned to Waterbury to celebrate his first public Mass for Christmas, with his widowed mother attending. Assigned to St. Mary’s Church, the first Catholic parish in New Haven, he served a large, mostly immigrant population and worked without a single day off for more than a year, filling in for an ailing pastor. Father McGivney’s experience shows that vocations are discerned and nurtured in a family, encouraged by spiritual advisors, supported by prayer, and tested by adversity. With this example in mind, let us beseech the Lord anew “to send out workers into his harvest” (Mt 9:37-38).

Petitions

For an increase of vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life, that many more men and women may respond to God’s call to serve his people. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For a greater collaboration between clergy and laity, that Father McGivney’s example of helping laypeople to understand and live their vocation to holiness may serve as a model for the Church today. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For many graces to come through the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, that by his example of virtue we may be inspired to put our faith into action for the good of our families, parishes and communities. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

For the personal petitions of those who pray this novena, and for a miracle from God that will lead to the canonization of Father McGivney. R/ Grant our prayer, Lord, through the intercession of Father McGivney.

Our Father…

Hail Mary…

Glory be…

Prayer for the Canonization of Father McGivney

God, our Father, protector of the poor and defender of the widow and orphan, you called your priest, Father Michael J. McGivney, to be an apostle of Christian family life and to lead the young to the generous service of their neighbor. Through the example of his life and virtue may we follow your Son, Jesus Christ, more closely, fulfilling his commandment of charity and building up his Body which is the Church. Let the inspiration of your servant prompt us to greater confidence in your love so that we may continue his work of caring for the needy and the outcast. We humbly ask that you glorify your venerable servant Father Michael J. McGivney on earth according to the design of your holy will. Through his intercession, grant the favor I now present (here make your request). Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

