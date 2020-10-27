Prayer that a deceased person will reach the joys of Heaven

When a person dies, we can pray for them that they will make that final journey into the arms of God.
The good news is that death does not have the final word! It is only the beginning of our true life, moving on to our eternal resting place.
In the Catholic tradition, we believe that our prayers can help speed along a person’s journey to Heaven if they are in purgatory.
Here is a prayer from Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance in his book My Prayer Book that prays for a deceased person, that they will reach the joys of Heaven.
O Lord, we ask you, on behalf of the soul of your servant whom you have called out of this world; look upon him/her with pity and let him/her be conducted by the holy angels to paradise, his/her true country. Grant that he/she who believed in you and hoped in you, may be admitted to eternal joys. Through Jesus Christ, your Son, our Lord, Who with you and the Holy Spirit lives and reigns world without end. Amen.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!