8 Ways to celebrate the beatification of Father McGivney

Whether you’re in his native Connecticut or anyplace else, you can join in celebrating the newest American Blessed!
Father Michael J. McGivney will join the ranks of the Saints and Blesseds of the United States Saturday, October 31. A priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford, Fr. McGivney’s Beatification Mass will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford, Connecticut.
A festival featuring a host of events for pilgrims will be held at his beloved St. Mary’s Parish in New Haven, Connecticut. Whether you’re in the region and able to visit Fr. McGivney’s tomb at St. Mary’s or participating in the beatification from home, here are eight ways to celebrate America’s newest blessed.
- Follow the beatification on Aleteia.org. Watch the beatification Mass here.
- Join the St. Mary’s McGivney Festival in-person or by watching any of the weekend’s incredible events here.
- Spread the word! Follow the Knights of Columbus on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
- Join in prayer by submitting your petitions on social media. Ask Fr. McGivney to intercede for your request and tag the post with the beatification hashtag #FrMcGivney
- Learn more about the life of Fr. McGivney. Watch this world-class documentary produced by the Knights of Columbus.
- Pray the Rosary! Knights of Columbus are well known for their devotion to the Holy Rosary. Pick up your beads and turn to the Blessed Mother in prayer!
- Join the Fr. McGivney Guild. The Guild publishes a regular newsletter on the life and spirituality of Fr. McGivney and offers regular Masses for its members.
- Purchase a commemorative gift, perhaps for yourself or a Knight of Columbus you know. Orders may be placed using this form.
Follow our coverage of Fr. McGivney here.
