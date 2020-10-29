Aleteia
Pope’s Wednesday audiences going back to livestream

I.Media for Aleteia - published on 10/29/20

A pilgrim from an audience earlier this month tested positive.

From November 4, Pope Francis’ general audiences on Wednesdays will again be broadcast live from the Apostolic Palace Library.

The Holy See said the decision was made after a positive case was detected following the general audience of October 21.

Since September 2, the general audiences had been opened to a small audience, first in the outdoor Court of Saint Damasus, and then for a few weeks, in the traditional Paul VI room, though with very limited seating.

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

At the beginning of March, during the height of the crisis in Italy, the pontiff began delivering the catecheses from the Library. He has admitted that this was very difficult for him, saying “It was like talking to ghosts.”

While the Holy Father had taken the time to greet the faithful when the audiences resumed with pilgrims in September, three weeks ago he said that would no longer be possible, since the crowds press together for a chance to receive his blessing.

