Pope’s Wednesday audiences going back to livestream

A pilgrim from an audience earlier this month tested positive.
The Holy See said the decision was made after a positive case was detected following the general audience of October 21.
Since September 2, the general audiences had been opened to a small audience, first in the outdoor Court of Saint Damasus, and then for a few weeks, in the traditional Paul VI room, though with very limited seating.
At the beginning of March, during the height of the crisis in Italy, the pontiff began delivering the catecheses from the Library. He has admitted that this was very difficult for him, saying “It was like talking to ghosts.”
While the Holy Father had taken the time to greet the faithful when the audiences resumed with pilgrims in September, three weeks ago he said that would no longer be possible, since the crowds press together for a chance to receive his blessing.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!