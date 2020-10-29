Watch the McGivney Festival Livestream

The St. Mary’s Parish Celebration of the Beatification of Fr. McGivney
Pilgrims are invited to participate via livestream in the triduum of events to be held at the tomb of Fr. Michael McGivney at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut, on the occasion of Fr. McGivney’s beatification. The following are must-see events! (All times are Eastern)
Friday, October 30
7 pm – 9 pm ~ Priests’ Prayer Vigil (Join via livestream on Aleteia.org)
Saturday, October 31
- 4:15 pm ~ Fr. McGivney: An American Priest for our Times
Panel Discussion with Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP, Kathryn Jean Lopez, Brian Caulfield. Moderated by Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP.
- 5:30 pm ~ First Vespers of the Solemnity of All Saints
With Preaching by Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP
- 7:30 pm ~ Family Rosary with testimony on McGivney Beatification Miracle Featuring the witness of the Schachle Family
- 9 – 11:30 pm ~ Young Adult Prayer Vigil of All Saints
Prayer vigil to include readings from the life of Fr. McGivney, Adoration, music, and reflections by Sr. Gaudia Skass, OLM and Fr. Roger Landry
Sunday, November 1
- 12 pm ~ Mass of Thanksgiving celebrated by Archbishop Lori and Archbishop Blair
A full schedule of events can be found here.
