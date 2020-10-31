5 Things not to put on your baby registry

Let’s sort through all that information to figure out what you need and what you don’t!
In the sea of conflicting opinions, hold onto this knowledge: You are going to do an amazing job as a parent. Trust your instincts, and have confidence in your gut feeling. A big part of parenting is confidently doing what your family and your child needs, even if it’s different from what your friends or family are doing. You might even pray for peace and confidence in yourself as you raise your child.
A baby really doesn’t need much: clothing, diapers, a place to sleep, a car seat, food, and you. The truth is that your child needs your calm, unruffled presence more than any baby gadget in the world. Let’s sort through some of the noise telling you to buy every baby product ever made. These 5 things are definitely not “must haves” and can be left off your baby registry.
