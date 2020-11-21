Aleteia logoAleteia logo
Zenit News Agency plans to suspend operations

John Burger - published on 11/21/20

Rome-based outlet has provided coverage of the Church since 1997.

Zenit News Agency, which has provided news from Rome since 1997, has announced its plans to suspend operations.

“Unfortunately, today ZENIT must communicate some sad news: next December 31, 2020, ZENIT will suspend indefinitely all editions of ZENIT in Spanish, English and Italian,” CEO Alberto Ramírez announced in an email to subscribers Thursday.

The news outlet also has editions in French and Arabic, which apparently will continue publishing. Ramírez has not responded to a request for comment.

In his email announcement, Ramírez cited financial difficulties as the reason for shutting down. 

“In recent months, the resources needed to maintain the quality necessary to provide this news service have not arrived, so we cannot continue,” he wrote. 

On its website, Zenit describes itself as an “international, non-profit news agency staffed by a team of professionals and volunteers who are convinced that the extraordinary wisdom of the Pontiff and the Catholic Church can nourish hope, and assist all of humanity to find truth, justice and beauty.”

“Our objective is to transmit information with a maximum level of professionalism, fidelity and service to the truth,” it says.

Founded by Jesus Colina in 1997, the email-based news service carried the logo “the world seen from Rome.” Much of its work has been to report on messages, documents, speeches, and general audience addresses of the Bishop of Rome.

It also reports on activities of the Roman Curia, pontifical universities, bishops’ conferences, and dioceses, as well as major religious.

