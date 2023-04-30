The “Catholic Small Shops” Mother’s Day Gift Guide

We've scoured small Catholic shops across the internet to find the 12 loveliest gifts for the woman you care about!

Whether you’re shopping for your mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, or wife, you know it can be hard to find Mother’s Day gifts she’ll love. We’ve got you covered with these delightful Mother’s Day gifts for Catholic women.

After scouring small Catholic shops across the internet, we’ve found the loveliest gifts for the woman you love.

For the woman with beautiful taste in decorating

You can’t go wrong with absolutely anything from House of Joppa, but we especially love the Mini Mary Garden, Virgin of Mercy Statue, and Vintage Sacred Heart Medallion for sacred art in the home.

The Spring Madonna from House of Joppa House of Joppa

For the woman with classic, elegant style

She’ll love an heirloom-quality silk scarf replete with Marian symbolism. Choose from several Catholic themes, including Divine Mercy, Holy Family, and Memento Mori.

For the woman who loves to host and set a proper table

These charming Marian-themed table linens elevate everyday dining and special occasions.

Lovely Lady Linens Lovely Lady Linens

For the woman who never passes up a visit to the farmer’s market

Made in Morocco, this Classic French Market Bag is handwoven from date palm leaf with double leather handles that makes it ideal to grab and sling over your shoulder. Everyone needs a tote bag, and this one is so stylish, sturdy and versatile.

For the woman with the ultimate jewelry collection

Add her new favorite jewelry to her collection with beautiful Catholic jewelry from several small shops.

For the woman who’s always caring for others

A luxurious assortment of self-care products in this Monastery Creations Self-Care Box can encourage her to take time for herself. These all-natural items are handcrafted by the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. (The box includes a candle, lip balm, soap, lavender sugar scrub, and unscented lotion. You can find more candles or lotion bars from other Catholic suppliers too.)

For the woman whose cooking is the stuff of legend

She’ll love poring over these 10 essential Catholic cookbooks. If you just get one, we recommend Breaking Bread with Monsignor Jamie for so many mouthwatering recipes!

For the woman who never misses an episode of The Chosen

She’ll proudly wear her The Chosen hoodie everywhere.

For the woman who can’t miss her morning coffee

A cute and practical travel mug is perfect for her. We love the travel mugs from ABCatholic and Sweet Rustic Faith.

For the woman who wants to build up her kids’ faith

You can’t go wrong with anything from Catholic Family Crate, the ultimate subscription service for liturgical living at home with kids. You can find sacrament prep kits, yearly subscriptions, and so much more. Our top pick is the Praying Parents journal.

For the woman who is always sporting a comfy tee

Upgrade the basic tee with a faith-filled reminder of God’s presence in these shirts from Catholic companies. Our favorite is Brick House in the City!

For the woman who likes to talk things out

A lot of moms would love practical and personalized advice to navigate motherhood. If you search online for “Catholic motherhood coaching,” there are a lot of great options out there. A workshop, membership or coaching session could be exactly what she wants!