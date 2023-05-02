“Learn to pray well” with Everyday Prayer Co.

Brennan Costello created his Catholic company, Everyday Prayer Co., "focused on helping us learn to pray well."

Starting a company is challenging, but it might be a little easier when you’re excited to share the beauty of prayer and faith.

At least that was the experience of Brennan Costello, the young entrepreneur behind Everyday Prayer Co.

Costello recently shared his love for Mass journaling with Aleteia readers, and I had a few more questions for him.

What’s it really like running a Catholic company? And what led him to start it in the first place?

His answers were so inspiring. From never having prayed the Rosary to inventing the Rosary card … what a journey! And his experience receiving friendly support from other Catholic entrepreneurs is just plain heartwarming. Here’s our conversation.

Everyday Prayer Co.’s Rosary Card Courtesy of Brennan Costello

What inspired you to start Everyday Prayer Co. and create the Rosary card?

Costello: The Rosary wasn’t a practice I was familiar with growing up and it wasn’t really part of my faith. A few years ago I was part of a men’s Bible study and we got on the topic of the Rosary. It inspired me to learn a lot more about the practice, and I was especially inspired by Father Don’s speech speech on the power of the Rosary. So a few years ago, for Lent I decided to learn the Rosary and make it part of my faith practice. While doing this, I realized carrying the Rosary in my pocket wasn’t my favorite and started experimenting with ways to make it easier to carry. That led to Everyday Prayer Co., and eventually a mission of making helpful tools for Christians to pray. I now have several different Rosary cards, Mass journals, and apparel, all focused on helping us learn to pray well.

What are some things you’ve learned from running a Catholic company?