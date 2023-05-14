Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 14 May |
The Feast of Saint Matthias
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

7 Quotes from St. Zélie Martin that moms can lean on

ZELIE MARTIN

Wikipedia PD

Cerith Gardiner - published on 05/14/23

Here's a little inspiration from the mother of St. Thérèse de Lisieux to give moms everywhere some encouragement.

Happy Mother’s Day! On a day when we cherish all the moms in our lives, we can acknowledge that motherhood is not always an easy path. And one mom in particular, St. Zélie Martin, happily shared the joys and struggles of being a mom to nine children.

Despite the untimely deaths of four of her children, dealing with the sometimes unruly Little Flower, and battling her own terminal illness, Zélie was able to find comfort in God, and along with her saintly husband, Louis, managed to raise her five surviving daughters to become nuns.

So for some motherly and saintly inspiration, take a look at just some of her quotes below. In them, we see that even though she was a woman of “heroic virtue,” there were days and moments that seemed unbearable:

“The good Lord does not do things by halves; He always gives what we need. Let us then carry on bravely.”

When we had our children, our ideas changed somewhat. We lived only for them. They were all our happiness and we never found any except in them. In short, nothing was too difficult and the world was no longer a burden for us. For me, our children were a great compensation, so I wanted to have a lot of them in order to raise them for Heaven.”

“I want to become a saint; it will not be easy at all. I have a lot of wood to chop and it is as hard as stone. I should have started sooner, while it was not so difficult; but in any case ‘better late than never.’”

“It is over little things that I worry most. Whenever a real misfortune happens, I am quite resigned, and I await with confidence the help of God.”

It is necessary that the heroic becomes daily and that the daily becomes heroic.”

“I long for rest. I have not even the courage to struggle on. I feel the need of quiet reflection to think of salvation, which the complications of this world have made me neglect.”

“Oh well, that’s the day so far, and it’s still only noon. If this continues I will be dead by this evening! You see, at the moment, life seems so heavy for me to bear, and I don’t have the courage because everything looks black to me.”

MOTHERS
Read more:6 Essential quotes this Mother’s Day from saints who were mothers
MOTHER
Read more:9 Ways to show love to your mom if you can’t be with her on Mother’s Day
Tags:
Catholic QuotesMotherhoodSaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.