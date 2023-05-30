On May 31 Marian shrines across the world will pray for the Synod 

Pope Francis encouraged Marian shrines to pray for the upcoming Ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, to be held in October 2023.

During the Regina Caeli prayer on Sunday May 28, 2023, Pope Francis asked the Virgin Mary to accompany the Church as it prepares for the next Ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will be held in October 2023 in Rome. From the US, to Portugal, to the Philippines, Marian shrines around the world will be praying for this event this coming Wednesday, May 31.

“We ask the Virgin Mary to accompany this important stage of the Synod with her maternal protection,” Pope Francis said, as the month of May, dedicated to the Virgin Mary, comes to an end.

According to the General Secretariat of the Synod over 40 episcopal conferences have joined the initiatives. Some of the most important Marian shrines in the world will be participating such as the shrine of Our Lady of Fatima (Portugal), Our Lady of Czestochowa (Poland), Our Lady of Knock (Ireland) and more. In the Philippines, 26 Marian shrines and minor basilicas will be organizing prayers to ask Mary to accompany the Synod. In other countries, like Nicaragua, Malaysia, India, or Bosnia Herzegovina, all dioceses will be participating in this moment.